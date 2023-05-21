Nana Ama McBrown is an exceptional media personality and an outstanding singer with a soothing voice

The style icon joined Adelaide The Seer to perform a popular gospel song by Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Social social media users have commented on the trending videos shared on Onua TV on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown, is one of the multitalented female stars with an unmatched fashion sense.

The fashion mogul looked glamorous in a green crisscross dress with long sleeves for the Sunday edition of her new show Onua Showtime which airs on Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General.

Nana Ama McBrown and Adelaide The Seer look classy in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

She was joined in the studio by Adelaide The Seer, real name Adelaide Naa Borley Bortier Afutu, who is visually impaired but blessing the world with her singing talent.

The gorgeous female celebrities got the studio audience on their feet as they performed popular gospel songs to commence the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Onua TV

Kaakyire Benson stated:

Nana de3 woboa oo

cutiepie_hub_gh stated:

Adelaide, this is touching ❤️

cute_bez stated:

This woman is always on fire Eii ❤️

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

I love this girl so beautiful and humbled. God heal her and keep protecting her..may she go far. thank you, empress, for having her on the show❤️

Owusu. Florence stated:

Beautiful empress with the beautiful show ❤️❤️❤️❤️

sweet_nanaaba stated:

Woow, beautiful dress ❤❤❤sweet Empress always giving hot

amponsah.rita stated:

Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

robbiebo4lr stated:

Melodious voice

Adelaide The Seer slays in a black outfit

The talented musician Adelaide the Seer looked elegant in a stunning black jumpsuit styled with a black kimono. She wore a simple black hairstyle as she performed for the Onua showtime audience.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Adelaide the Seer's electrifying performance

enyonam_stitches stated:

Who is cutting the onion ❤️

adei_addison stated:

She has a beautiful voice

priscilla_abena_tawiah stated:

She got me crying

elsielamptey17 stated:

Beautiful soul and heart ❤️ … God knows best

Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Like A 16-Year-Old; Wins Over The Internet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who always went viral with her high fashion sense on the United Showbiz programme.

Since the show's first episode, Nana Ama McBrown, the multifaceted female star, has continually provided the viewers with an excellent fashion sense.

Nana Ama McBrown, a slay influencer, is one of the rare celebs that does not copy her looks.

45-Year-Old Nana Ama McBrown Wows With Age-Defying Look As She Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight With Ruffles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore a stylish green dress for Friday's Onua Showtime episode.

The form-fitting outfit highlighted her curves, and the style icon looked stunning.

With her remarkable dance moves, the 45-year-old captivated viewers and the crowd in her studio.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh