Former Nottingham Forest left winger André Morgan Rami Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew, arrived at the Black Stars camp in a classy outfit

The Black Stars captain looked dapper in an-all white designer ensemble and matching white sneakers

Many footballers and fans of the 33-year-old have commented on his elegant Instagram post

The captain of the senior national team, Dede Ayew arrived at the camp in preparation for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in an-all white outfit.

Black Stars player Dede Ayew looks dapper in all outfits

The former Nottingham Forest FC player was among the fashionable footballers in the trending Instagram photos shared on the Black Stars of Ghana official Instagram page.

Dede Ayew stepped down from his expensive car in a white Berulti t-shirt that is valued at GH¢8,400 and a pair of white denim shorts.

The skilful professional player, son of the legendary Abedi Pele and brother of Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, completed his look with a white Chanel sneakers valued at GH¢21,400.

Black Stars player Mubarak Wakaso and some netizens commented on Dede Ayew's photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mmjuniorwakaso stated:

blackstarsofghana_ stated:

Capito!

ibrahim_danlad_ stated:

MOPAO ❤️

Joyce Annor Yeboah said:

Capito⭐

Chiefer Dcypha stated:

That’s my guy

Styling sabs, world stated:

That’s what I’m talking about.

Harkh Elwani stated:

Top stylist

pm_junior8 stated:

Boss Player

nanaama7740 stated:

Good lucky bro ❤️❤️ First goal is u! Capito

Msshifa stated:

See, fine boy!!! Mash Allah all the best Star!!

Ibn-shiraz stated:

Best of luck and success in abundance

Ethel_dum stated:

Capito Capitoalways looking good ❤️

Check out Dede Ayew's photos below:

Dede Ayew rocks customised cap

In another Instagram post, style influencer Dede Ayew looked classy in a white Berluti t-shirt and black shirt, and he complete his look with a white cap and sneakers.

