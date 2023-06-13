United Showbiz host MzGee has left jaws dropping as she shows off her stunning dance moves in a viral video

The outstanding Ghanaian media personality looked fabulous in a two-piece outfit and elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commended Fadda Dickson for grooming MzGee to meet the expectation of viewers of the show

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah is a talented television presenter and a professional dancer. The United Showbiz host looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit while at work at Despite Media.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looks classy in a short hairstyle and two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

The curvaceous entertainment journalist looked elegant in a long-sleeve crop top paired with oversized pants. MzGee slayed in a shoulder-level blunt-cut hairstyle that matched perfectly with her look.

The gorgeous married woman danced to Kofi Kinaata's new song Effiakuma Love in the trending video.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful dance video posted by UTV on their official Instagram page

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

_ransomeware_ stated:

3b3fa but not now

_yaafante98_ stated:

She looks here like Chioma, Davido's wife

albert_emu stated:

Why are African women not proud of natural hair my future wife, be ready because I will not allow you much.

dorcashaywood stated:

. Thanks UTV, for the transformations. Father Dickson u do all

Eunice.danquah stated:

Keep shining dear. Followed you since your days with kwame B on Hitz FM

adepakukuah stated:

We are beautiful❤️ Ghanaian ladies

kobbyking stated:

The competition is tough…The hustle is real

pris__cylla stated:

Madam ay3 Kama oo our beautiful host

ruthy_ruqueen stated:

The competition make tighter ….. Ah well , lemme went erh

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

She’s so beautiful

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh