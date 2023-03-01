The captain of the Black Stars, André Ayew and other professional footballers arrived at the camp wearing elegant outfits

The Ayew brothers looked impeccable in expensive designer sneakers to complete their bold fashion statement

Bechem United's star Hafiz Konkoni made a grand entry with his high fashion sense and simple hairstyle

The senior national team players arrived at the Black Stars camp on June 12, 2023, to prepare for the match against Madagascar in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hafiz Konkoni, Andre Ayew and Paintsil arrive at the Black Stars camp. Photo credit: @blackstarsofghana

The skilful players signed to different teams across the globe arrived at the camp with their best fashion forward. They wore the trendiest ensembles and expensive sneakers while parking their luxurious cars.

Bechem United player Hafiz Konkoni rocks white tee shirt

The Bechem United player Hafiz Konkoni landed a late call-up to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar. He looked classy in a white tee shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers.

Andre Ayew rocks an Amiri hat and Chanel sneakers

The captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, looked classy in an all-white outfit. He wore a white tee shirt, white shorts and GH¢22,541 Chanel sneakers to complete his look.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi dons a white shirt

As he stepped down from his car, the award-winning goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi currently signed to FC St. Gallen, impressed his fans with his long cornrow and elegant look.

Joseph Paintsil looks dashing in an all-black outfit

Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Belgian club Genk turned heads with his look.

He wore a simple black outfit and stylish sneakers. Joseph Paintsil accessorised his look with diamond stud earrings and a beaded bracelet.

Joseph Aidoo rocks the jersey

Black Stars player who plays centre-back for Spanish club Celta Vigo Joseph Aidoo arrived at the camp in a basketball jersey and black sneakers with white soles.

Jordan Ayew looks fabulous in a black outfit

Black Stars player Jordan Ayew who plays as the Premier League club Crystal Palace's forward, looked stylish in a black tee shirt and ripped jeans. Jordan Ayew was photographed in a gold watch as he stepped out of his car.

