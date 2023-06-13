Black Stars player Daniel Amartey is among the fashionable Ghanaian professional players plying their trade in the English Premier League

The 28-year-old skilful footballer has great taste in stylish T-shirts, trendy trousers and expensive sneakers

The father of two has a signature short hairstyle that matches all his splendid looks when he is not playing football or working out

Daniel Amartey is making a name for himself, and their efforts are rewarded with thousands of Ghana Cedis weekly.

28-year-old Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is wealthy and fashionable, unlike other footballers who are always pictured wearing expensive jewellery.

Daniel Amartey likes to keep his fashion sense simple and trendy, as seen in all his social media posts.

Daniel Amartey rocks a white shirt and trousers

The Leceister City defender looked dapper in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and matching white sneakers.

Leicester City player Daniel Amartey hangs out with Sonnie Badu

The skilful player and father of two gave a customised jersey with his name written on the back to Ghanaian pastor Sonnie Badu. Daniel Amartey maintained his signature hairstyle while rocking a black hoodie sweater when he met Sonnie Badu.

Black Stars player Daniel Amartey looks dashing in white sneakers

Daniel Amartey wore a simple white T-shirt, ripped jeans, and one of his expensive sneakers in a photo spotted on his verified Instagram account.

Daniel Amartey looked elegant in an all-black outfit

The English Premier League player turned heads with his black ensemble with stylish design and sneakers. He was photographed sitting in the front seat of a plush car while fidgeting with his phone.

Leceister City Player Daniel Amartey poses with Alpha Hour pastor

The professional player Daniel Amartey looked classy in a red two-piece kaftan and native sandals as he met Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry and the convenor of Alpha Hour wore a black tee shirt designed with yellow sleeves, with Chief Alpharian written on it.

