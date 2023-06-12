Blogger Nkonkonsa's Wife Writes An Emotional Message On Their 4th Anniversary: "I Know God Is In This Story
- Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, widely known as Nkonkonsa, and his wife Victoria Lebene look stunning together in beautiful outfits for their wedding anniversary
- The famous celebrities went viral with their luxurious beach wedding in 2019 after hiding their relationship from their fans
- The adorable couple have two lovely children after four years of a successful marriage
Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Victoria Lebene and her good-looking husband are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary with a lovely photo.
The celebrity couple, who have two lovely children together, wore elegant white outfits for their anniversary photoshoot.
The media personalities tied the knot in a lavish beach wedding on June 12, 2019, with Jackie Appiah and other A-listers in attendance.
Victoria Lebene looked glamorous in a white corseted lace dress with draped sleeves and a curly frontal hairstyle.
The beauty entrepreneur looked flawless in skin-matching makeup, well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips.
Some social media users have commented on Victoria Lebene's Instagram post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;
juiscy_vibez stated:
already ooo GOD IS GOOD ❤️❤️❤️ GOD BLESS YOU AND HONOURABLE
Mzgee stated:
Happy anniversary my people
nana_adjoa_lovia stated:
Happy anniversary my two favourites more years to come God bless your home ❤️
Ym Quaicoe stated:
Happy anniversary to you two, May the good Lord continue to bless your home.
beverly_afaglo stated:
Congratulations
__miss_biney stated:
Happy anniversary sis ❤️
zamillah09 stated:
Happy anniversary baby girl
chicky_judy stated:
Happy wedding anniversary, dear.
Selly galley stated:
You deserve it all ❤️ Happy anniversary
jessicawilliamsgh stated:
Happy 4th anniversary to You Two , May God Continue to Bless your Union ❤️
ghkwaku stated:
Congratulations my people
therebeccadonkor stated:
Happy Anniversary dear
Check out the photo below:
