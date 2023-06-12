Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, widely known as Nkonkonsa, and his wife Victoria Lebene look stunning together in beautiful outfits for their wedding anniversary

The famous celebrities went viral with their luxurious beach wedding in 2019 after hiding their relationship from their fans

The adorable couple have two lovely children after four years of a successful marriage

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Victoria Lebene and her good-looking husband are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary with a lovely photo.

The celebrity couple, who have two lovely children together, wore elegant white outfits for their anniversary photoshoot.

Nkonkonsa and Victoria Lebene look stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @victorialebene

The media personalities tied the knot in a lavish beach wedding on June 12, 2019, with Jackie Appiah and other A-listers in attendance.

Victoria Lebene looked glamorous in a white corseted lace dress with draped sleeves and a curly frontal hairstyle.

The beauty entrepreneur looked flawless in skin-matching makeup, well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips.

Some social media users have commented on Victoria Lebene's Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

juiscy_vibez stated:

already ooo GOD IS GOOD ❤️❤️❤️ GOD BLESS YOU AND HONOURABLE

Mzgee stated:

Happy anniversary my people

nana_adjoa_lovia stated:

Happy anniversary my two favourites more years to come God bless your home ❤️

Ym Quaicoe stated:

Happy anniversary to you two, May the good Lord continue to bless your home.

beverly_afaglo stated:

Congratulations

__miss_biney stated:

Happy anniversary sis ❤️

zamillah09 stated:

Happy anniversary baby girl

chicky_judy stated:

Happy wedding anniversary, dear.

Selly galley stated:

You deserve it all ❤️ Happy anniversary

jessicawilliamsgh stated:

Happy 4th anniversary to You Two , May God Continue to Bless your Union ❤️

ghkwaku stated:

Congratulations my people

therebeccadonkor stated:

Happy Anniversary dear

Check out the photo below:

