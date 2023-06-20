Ghanaian television personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah has gone viral with her pre-wedding photos

The fashionista popularly called Tima Kumkum looked gorgeous in a black suede dress and charming hairstyle for the photoshoot

Some Ghanaian media personalities and actresses have commented on Tima Kumkum's breathtaking pre-wedding photos

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly called Tima Kumkum, has posted gorgeous photos of herself and her new partner after 7 years of divorce.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her heartthrob look perfect together in classy looks. Photo credit: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

The adorable couple wore elegant outfits in the trending pre-wedding photoshoot that has become the talk on social media after the female celebrity revealed she married her ex-husband out of revenge.

The style influencer Tima Kumkum wore a black long-sleeve suede dress and blond bob hairstyle while showing off her smooth makeup. The groom rocked a stylish blue suit as he held her wife-to-be tightly for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Tima Kumkum's pre-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below;

selly galley stated:

CEE TV! With you all the way, my dear. Congratulations . You deserve it all ❤️❤️

real_vimlady stated:

Awww, congratulations Tima. This is wonderful news

Jessica Williams stated:

Congrats, Sisi❤️. More Grace

elaine_attoh stated:

Congratulations dear. God bless your union

sherry_cocoa stated:

There is indeed a person for everyone. Congratulations, I’m happy for you❤️❤️❤️❤️

Royal Couture stated:

This head looks very familiar

Check out the photos below;

Source: YEN.com.gh