2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Kessewaa is a year older today, June 16, 2023

The beauty queen and style influencer has impressed their followers and other queens with her fascinating outfit

Kessewaa is one of the few contestants who has a huge following on social media with some influencing deals

The Ashanti regional representative for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Kessewaa, has shared gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Kessewaa slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @royalkessewaagmb22

The fashionista looked graceful in a custom-made white dress for the photoshoot. Kessewaa wore a long-sleeve ensemble designed creatively with white beads to create a unique pattern.

The fashion designer incorporated puff sleeves and flaunted her skin in a rectangular cutout shape to draw attention to her look as she stepped out.

Kessewaa looked charming in a simple frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup for this birthday shoot.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Oheneba Akosua Safoah popularly called Regal Esi has commented on Kessewa's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

regal_esi stated:

Happy birthday

_mrmiles_ stated:

Happy birthday my Iove Onyame Nhyira wo thousand and coins!! Amen!!!!

adwoapinash17 stated:

Happy birthday, queen God bless you, Kess,

Relina Oforiwaa stated:

Happy birthday my most day one queen❤ you are highly marked for greatness❤ soar higher, and God bless you

akwesi_ricky stated:

May your success story henceforth be as sweet as the nectar of a sunflower. HBD sweetness.

queenfremahmgs22 stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️God bless you for uslove you ❤️❤️❤️

_Adamazing stated:

Happy birthday Tammy❤️ I miss when you used to sing to us at school

Portia Owusu.94 stated:

Adom ne Nhyira berbere, Happy birthday, my love❤️

Check out the photos below;

2022 GMB contestant Kessewaa looks alluring in a black dress

The birthday celebrant Kessewaa turned heads in a black sleeveless Barbie-inspired look for another birthday photoshoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh