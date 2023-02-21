Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah has shared a stunning no-makeup photo on social media

The beautiful style influencer is among the top female presenters in Ghana with an exceptional fashion sense

The brand influencer is very fluent in English and the local dialect as she graced our screen in splendid outfits

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah has posted her no-makeup photo on social media.

The outstanding female presenter wore a simple flared dress with a three-quarter puff sleeveless.

Media Personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah slays in beautiful outfits. source: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

The style influencer wore a short bouncy hairstyle while smiling beautifully for the camera. She rocked a black side bag and black stilettos to complete her elegant look.

Cynthia Tima Yeboah shared the photo on social media captioned;

I always show up in Church with no make up and I feel so good about it cos I always have to make up when working so when I get the chance to praise my maker I decide to go natural and that’s it , may the last week in the year be a blessing to us .

Some social media users have commented on Cynthia Tima Yeboah's post

rebeccanyanyo

U look beautiful better than putting on makeup

jakobobella

Everything natural! ❤️

systerrita

Tima pls don't put on makeup again pls. we love your beautiful face

agyapong.mavis.378

That's good no makeup u are a beautiful lady

achemmanuelle

Woow naturally beautiful ❤️❤️

mrsnyarko2022

This hairstyle is destroying your edges check, please

