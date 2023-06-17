Ghanaian chief exceutive officer of Glitz Africa Magazine Claudia Lumor is a year older today, June 17, 2023

The hardworking mother of three lovely children wore a white form-fitting dress with cape for her birthday photoshoot

Some Ghanaian celebrities and influencers in the beauty and fashion industry has commented on her look

The chief executive officer of Glitz Africa magazine Claudia Lumor has set the internet ablaze with her birthday photos.

CEO of Glitz Africa magazine Claudia Lumor looks classy in stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @claudialumor

Source: Instagram

The style icon mesmerised her followers with her perfect silhouette as she stuns in a figure-hugging one-hand dress.

She looked charming in a voluminous curly hairstyle and perfect makeup look that matched her cape dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Claudia Lumor looks regal in kente dress

The wealthy boss lady Claudia Lumor looked ethereal in a blue kente suit dress and beautiful accessory.

The mother of three wore long eyes to compliment her flawless makeup and elegantly styled hairstyle.

Claudia Lumor accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch, floral shaped ring and bracelet and beautiful stud earrings.

The general manager for GHone TV Nana Aba Anamoah has commented on Claudia Lumor's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below;

thenanaaba stated:

OforiKrom Beyoncé

sylvianduka stated:

Happy birthday beautiful !!! May God continue to bless your path ❤️

biancaabuckman stated:

Sooooo beautiful!!! So Peaceful. 43 never looked so yummy!! Happy Birthday

gab.riellaartistry stated:

Happy birthday my lovely! May God bless you. Carry on shining ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

jayclaudbeauty stated:

Happy birthday Queen! Have an incredible year

berlamundi stated:

Happy birthday Claudia. Always cheering you from the side. Keep winning. God’s got you. ❤️❤️

haroldamenyah stated:

Happy birthday Claudia ❤️

officialsikaosei stated:

Happy Birthday Claudia

Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei And Ken Agyapong's Son Rock Stylish Suits As They Grace The Cover Of Glitz Magazine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Emmanual Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei, Esq., and Ken Agyapong Jr. are trending on social media after posing for a photograph together.

The affluent Ghanaian people in business donned sharp suits for their editorial photo session for the Glitz Africa Magazine's front cover.

Social media users have left comments on the official Instagram photo provided by Glitz magazine.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh