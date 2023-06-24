Ghanaian bride and daughter of NPP's women organiser has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony on June 24, 2023

The beautiful bride wore a yellow corseted bridal robe for her faultless makeup and hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos posted by Barima Makeup Artistry on Instagram

The beautiful daughter of Madame Kate Gyamfua, the women's organiser for the New Patriotic Party, made such a glorious bride. The fair-skinned bride with a contagious smile wore three outfits for her luxurious wedding.

The beautiful bride slays in a yellow bridal robe

The stunning young bride wore a yellow halterneck corseted bridal robe for her traditional wedding.

She wore a classy centre-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup executed by one of Ghana's most talented male makeup artists, Nana Asante Augustine of Barima Artisty.

The gorgeous daughter of NPP's women organiser dazzles in a kente wrap

The glowing bride ditched the corseted kente gown for a glamorous kente wrap styled with a white lace cloth. She was accessorised with gold jewellery and an elegant head accessory for her traditional wedding.

