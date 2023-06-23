Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is undoubtedly one of the top female television personality and style icons

The 35-year-old has once again promoted made-in-Ghana clothes as she hosts the Global Citizen Festival in Paris

The TV3 morning show host wore a stunning dress by Ghanaian fashion designer Duaba Serwaa at the event

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has created a niche for herself as a top morning show host and an impeccable event host.

Jackie Appiah, Berla Mundi, Lupita Nyong'o and Fiona look gorgeous in the Duaba Serwaa dresses. Photo credits: @berlamundi @duabaserwaa

From hosting the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards six consecutive times to hosting a Grammy Awards event, Berla Mundi never disappoints with her sartorial choices.

Jackie Appiah steals the spotlight at the 2023 AMVCA

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her stunning dresses.

She wore an elegant Kente outfit for the cultural night, a gorgeous jumpsuit and a long-sleeve gown by Duaba Serwaa for the multi-day event.

Ghanaian fashion icons, including fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo The Zaraman, and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown commented on her splendid look.

Lupita Nyong'o and her sister slay in a Duaba Serwaa dress

Lupita Nyong'o and her sister Fiona Nyong'o showed up at the 2022 WACO Wearable Art Gala's theme Harlem Nights, dressed in beautiful outfits accessorised with dramatic eye makeup, evoking the decadent splendour of the 1980s.

Fiona and Lupita were styled in handmade floor-length gowns made by the Ghanaian womenswear label Duaba Serwa and diamonds from De Beers.

The outfits stayed true to Duaba Serwa's recognisable scaley patterns, which put a geometric spin on the traditional flapper skirt and are appropriate for a jazzy night out.

Berla Mundi rocks Duaba Serwaa in Paris

In February 2023, Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi made headlines as the first African to host the first-ever brunch event at the Grammy Awards. She wore a long-sleeve Duaba Serwaa dress similar to what Jackie Appiah wore to AMVCA.

The TV3 presenter looked effortlessly chic in a red jumpsuit by Duaba Serwaa as she hosted the Global Citizen Festival in Paris. Many Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's post.

