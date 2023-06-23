Ghanaian Muslim brides have taken their bridal fashion to a top-notch level in 2023

Ghanaian bride Nazifah Nurudeen went viral in the Ashanti Region with her magnificent look and different shades of bridal makeup

The bride and groom stood out with their electrifying wedding decorations

A beautiful Ghanaian makeup artist Nazifah Nurudeen met the expectation of her followers with her wedding dress and luxurious wedding decor after styling other brides for a living.

Ghanaian bride Nazifah and her handsome husband slay in black outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Photo credit; @devidasdeco

The wealthy young bride wore different corseted dresses, gele and expensive shoes to match each look. Ghanaian bride Nafizah made a bold impression with her choice of bridal purse clutches that stole attention at the event.

The couple rocks black outfits for their pre-wedding shoot

The wealthy couple Alhassan and Nazifah has set a high fashion standard for other Muslim couples. The bride looked regal in a sleeveless gold and shiny black corseted dress styled with a red necklace and gele.

The groom wore a short-sleeved two-piece kaftan and a Mobutu hat with embroidery for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Muslim bride Nazifah stuns in a pink gown

The beautiful Muslim bride looked breathtaking in a pink gown with puff sleeves designed with tassels. She wore heavy makeup and a glittering hair accessory with a long train that swept the floor as she moved.

Ghanaian musician bride Nazifah slays in a green lace dress

At the plush wedding reception, the happy bride Nazifah dazzled in a green dress with a gold overlay.

She accessorised her look with a beaded necklace that matched her bold red lips as she showed off her dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Nazifah looks ravishing in a white corseted dress

The bride and style influencer looked flamboyant in a white long-sleeve dress with a glittering lace dress and a beautiful bow tie-inspired turban.

She completed her bridal look with a silver drop earring and a shiny silver purse clutch.

Agya Koo's event planner shares behind-the-scenes of Alhassan and Nazifah's wedding decor

Kumasi-based event planner, who is famous for working with award-winning Kumawood actor Agya Koo, was the mastermind behind the eye-catching decors at the plush wedding.

CEO Of Pleasure Pro Looks Ethereal In 6 Corseted Dresses For Her Luxurious Muslim Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wedding ceremony of the cosmetics firm Pleasure Pro's chief executive officer on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The stylish boss woman wore different costumes and complementary gele headscarves for each look.

The two most popular live wedding bloggers in Ghana, Live with Kwaku and Time with Kwame, presented various perspectives from the popular multi-day wedding outside Accra.

Ghana's Real Estate Developer Goddey Wan Marries In Luxurious Ceremony

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Muslim man named Goddey Wan, who organised one of the most significant weddings in November 2022.

The charming groom, friends and several well-known Ghanaians, including Charles Nii Armah and Abeiku Santana, looked sharp in fashionable attire.

The stunning bride looked elegant in six costume dresses for her viral wedding.

