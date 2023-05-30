Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Zaraman has posted a video of him rocking the most-talked-about Gucci & Adidas suit

The style influencer completed his look with expensive white sneakers

Many celebrities and social media users have commented on Osebo The Zaraman's Instagram post

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian style icon Richard Brown popularly called Osebo The Zaraman, has impressed his followers with his stunning blue suit.

The style icon rocked the much-awaited tailored suits bearing the Adidas x Gucci logo for his new photoshoot.

Ghanaian style icon rocks a blue designer suit. Photo credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

The fashion entrepreneur styled his look with a white lace long-sleeve shirt that matched his white designer sneakers.

He shared the photos on his official Instagram page with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Who don't know me don't know me, ask who know me say who I be, fashion prophet, come to North kanashie and ask of me, I'm the trendsetter.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has reacted to Osebo's classy suit

Some social media users have commented on Osebo's elegant Instagram photos, including Nana Akua Addo.

Nana Akua Addo stated:

Felicia Haastr wrote:

Wow, nice outfit ❤️

adams__zakarias said:

Awesome, super don pee

busybeatz_ commented:

Adidas Gucci

this Yenu remarked:

Fashion messiah..... Abooooaaa .. where's @kwame.preko

Justice.gyasi.5 noted:

Kaish how I wish I were your anka. I won’t buy dresses, dah any dress you stop wearing will be mine, dassor like will be Lil Zaara man

Dawei Bright posted:

Daddy wo ni size

Donkor .mike added:

Swag bi wat Osebo the Zaraman enjoy life because problem no dey finish

Ibrahim yazdan shared:

Tell the observers to go and watch Kizz Daniel's music video (cough). He is wearing the same brand Adidas Gucci

nkrumah3037 remarked:

Pls, can I wear Nike and Addidas? I can see the 2 brands don't match

marcalain261 stated:

I'm very surprised people are still asking that question

Dandyy Derick commented:

Leave those villagers alone, my Don. Adidas x Gucci has been there for ages now. U don’t need to prove to them it’s real. Give it to them

chaptex24 noted:

Ppl who have zero knowledge about fashion are the ones that always give negative comments.

rev_kingsley wrote:

No coequal. The fashion juggernaut

monte_pora stated:

Who said it is fake is not Don Papa. They don’t know what is happening. Some are still living in the village. They act as if they know due to social media, but trust me; they know nothing about the fashion world and what is trending!...

Check out more photos below;

See Photos of Osebo Rocking Robert Cavalli, Ferrari, And Four Other Designer Ensembles To The VGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about YEN 2022 Entertainment style icon nominee, Osebo, who looked stylish in six designer brands at the 2023 VGMA.

The fashion legend revealed in an interview that most superstars upped their dress game compared to the 2022 VGMA.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy was among the best-dressed male stars on the red carpet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh