Ghanaian beauty queen Gifty Boakye is currently dating another Ghanaian player after breaking up with Thomas Partey

The fashion model Gifty Boakye nearly broke the internet as she posed a video of herself with her new boyfriend, Yaw Yeboah, posing together after a match

Yaw Yeboah is the fifth Right to Dream Academy product to join the Club, with the others being Mohammed Abu, David Accam, Fifi Baiden and Edward Opoku

Some social media users have commented on the video congratulating the new celebrity couple

Ghanaian international footballer Yaw Yeboah has gone viral after her relationship with beauty queen Gifty Boakye.

Gifty Boakye, Yaw Yeboah and Thomas Partey rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @giftyb

The Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah and his celebrity girlfriend look adorable, as in a viral video of them sharing a passionate kiss.

Everything you need to know about Yaw Yeboah

Yeboah joins the Crew from Wislaw Krakow of the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s First Division. In addition to his time in Poland, the winger has experience playing in France, Spain and the Netherlands.

In August of 2021, he was named Ekstraklasa’s Player of the Month while receiving Goal of the Month honours for his game-winner against Gornik Leczna.

Yeboah is the 10th Ghanaian player in Club history, following in the footsteps of Mohammed Abu, Lalas Abubakar, David Accam, Harrison Afful, Fifi Baiden, Emmanuel Boateng, Jonathan Mensah, Dominic Oduro and Edward Opoku.

Jonathan Mensah, the Crew's captain, and Yeboah hail from Accra, Ghana. Yeboah has played for the Black Stars at the Under-23 and U-20 levels and gained four caps with the Ghana Men's National Team.

In addition to being named Player of the Tournament, the winger assisted Ghana in finishing third at the 2015 African U-20 Championship. He is the fifth Right to Dream Academy product to join the Club, with the others being Mohammed Abu, David Accam, Fifi Baiden and Edward Opoku.

Yaw Yeboah rocks a vintage portrait shirt

The style influencer looked dapper in a vintage portrait shirt and ripped denim jeans. He accessorised with a silver chain with a cross pendant and matching bracelet.

Yaw Yeboah completes his look with a Louis Vuitton clutch and sneakers.

Yaw Yeboah hangs out with Fameye and Johnathan Mensah

While rocking his dreadlocks, the famous footballer Yaw Yeboah looked classy in a black top and shorts.

Ghanaian musician Fameye wore a yellow jersey and stylish jeans styled with an expensive wristwatch.

Jonathan Mensah looked casual in a round tee neck tee shirt and black trousers.

Yaw Yeboah rocks an all-white outfit

The US-based Ghanaian attacker, Yaw Yeboah, wore a white outfit and sneakers. BET award-winner a round tee-shirt and black jeans.

5 Photos of Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Who Is Now Dating Black Stars Player Yaw Yeboah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Boakye, a model from Ghana, who attracted more attention due to her marriage to Thomas Partey, a Black Star player.

Gifty Boakye, a serial entrepreneur in the beauty industry, claims to pray for her ex-boyfriend Thomas Partey.

Throughout her modelling career, the talented model has posted suggestive images of herself on Instagram that have attracted the attention of sports and fashion enthusiasts.

The Miss Supranational Ghana representative seems smitten in an Instagram photo with her partner, Yaw Yeboah.

Arsenal Star Thomas Partey Rocks A New Hairstyle By Christian Atsu's Barber Before Ghana's Game Against Angola

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Thomas Partey, a professional football player from Ghana, who has improved his sense of style with time as he seeks to be the best.

The Arsenal star posted on Instagram that he stopped by international barber Nikki for a short touchup before the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana's Black Stars and Angola at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

