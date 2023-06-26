Ghanaian singer Camidoh was the only Ghanaian artiste to be nominated for the 2023 BET Awards

Although Camidoh had high hopes of bringing the award home, he lost to Cameroon's Libianca

However, this did not stop the exceptional artiste from delivering a spectacular performance at the Grammy Museum before the main show

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Camidoh lost his first-ever BET nomination to People hitmaker Libianca from Cameroon.

Other nominees who were featured in the Viewer's Choice Best New International Act category included Asake (Nigeria), Flo (UK), Maureen (France), MC Ryan SP (Brazil), Pabi Cooper (South Africa), Raye (UK) and Werenoi (France).

Nevertheless, Camidoh left a powerful mark on the BET archives with his electrifying performance before the main event.

A collage of Camidoh and Labianca Image credit: @camidoh @iamlibianca

Source: Instagram

Camidoh also spoke on the BET red carpet with Popeyes about his music and his first experience with Black Entertainment Television.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I'm feeling blessed... I actually thought I was going to pick up the award but I didn't. I still had a good time and learnt a lot though.

Watch the interview below:

Camidoh delivers a stunning performance at the BET backstage before the main show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how the BET Viewers Choice: Best New International Act nominee Camidoh entertained guests before the main show.

Ghanaian musician Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known in showbiz as Camidoh, gave a spectacular performance at the Grammy Museum.

The 29-year-old musician debuted his first BET appearance with a crimson hip-hop look completed with a long fur coat.

Many comments were shared to congratulate him on this important milestone in his life.

Camidoh chooses 2022 as his best year, talks about Global recognition

In other news, YEN.com.gh had a conversation with the Sugarcane hitmaker about his career and what the future looks like.

Camidoh, nominated for the Best Male Artiste at the maiden YEN Entertainment Awards said 2022 had been the most prosperous time in his career.

He also spoke about the perks that came with his single, Sugarcane, which went viral. Camidoh showed gratitude for the numerous countries he's had the opportunity to visit as he promoted his hit song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh