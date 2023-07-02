Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson was among the top celebrities who graced the launch of Monique Mawulawe's fashion brand

The celebrity author looked gorgeous in a brown jumpsuit that showed off her skin at the trending event

Yvonne Nelson maintained her simple natural braided cornrow hairstyle and flawless makeup look

Ghanaian actress and the author of the trending memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Nelson, was presented at the launch of Lawe Fashion by Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe.

Yvonne Nelson, Becca, Cookie Tee and Miss Ghana 2020 look stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

The talented actress and movie producer looked classy in a brown deep-plunge jumpsuit for the star-studded event on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Yvonne Nelson wore a brown perfect-fit jumpsuit that flaunted her smooth skin as she exchanged pleasantries with other Becca, Cookie Tee and other female celebrities on the red carpet.

Watch the video below;

Aspiring NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Frederick Nuamah spotted with Yvonne Nelson's book at the event

Ghanaian actor and politician Frederick Nuamah looked dashing in a white shirt and black jeans while holding his copy of the I Am Not Yvonne Nelson memoir at the event.

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's look at the event

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gifty. Debrah stated:

Nyame nhyira wo bebree YN. Bold and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Sir Tonyflair stated:

This lady is a strong person. Upon all, she's still going strong. WOW

amanda_love85 stated:

She is soo beautiful

daddyjoe_18 stated:

Beautiful Yvonne

lovelymiss_addison stated:

Respect Yvonne, and wish her happiness and peace of mind

i_am_yaababy stated:

HARD GIRL❤️

shoppers_extra stated:

@yvonnenelsongh, you're beautiful

huzeifrabinat stated:

The hot cake in town ❤️

