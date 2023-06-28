Yvonne Nelson's Tweet About Berla Mundi Dating Married Man Resurfaces As She Preaches Women's Empowerment
- Ghanaian Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon has quoted an old tweet from Yvonne Nelson about TV3 presenter Berla Mundi
- It comes after Yvonne Nelson coached Sarkodie on respecting womanhood after dissing her in a new song titled Try Me
- The celebrities duo, Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie are trending on social media after the actress made their longtime affair public in her memoir
Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Seldon has called out Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson for preaching about women empowerment when she accused award-winning media personality Berla Mundi of sleeping with a married man.
In her response after BET winner Sarkodie dissed her for sleeping around and terminating her pregnancy, Yvonne Nelson tweeted about respecting womanhood.
The famous Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon quoted a tweet the 37-year-old made in 2017 about another female celebrity, Berla Mundi, who currently works with Media General.
In a Twitter post, Yvonne Nelson wrote,
Berla Mundi, you’ve been dating a married man, and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with your clueless guests....do some research, go on @myeyeswide and find out since it’s your job to disscuss rumors and people. you claim you are all about empowerment
Check out the tweet below;
Some Twitter users have reacted to Kwadwo Seldon's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some tweets below
@KwameAtom1 stated:
Berla Will open another Secret let's wait
@lil_cueboy
Kaish Sheldon to Kese3
@grrr_trapperrr
As God dey create ...why he add woman kwraaa
@kwekudeyforyou
Yvonne Nelson ankasa, how u go fit Tell me say she no be transgender
@Morgan_grants
Massa, them say some code break guy ein breakdown be better than yours
@kapoa_kapo
Twitter always remembers… it’s like a two-edged sword. We’re here for the drama
@Kwaku_Kwakye87 stated:
This is respect for womanhood, I guess
@Kobbyplasty1 stated:
The Lioness is hungry; she will come hard at anyone who pokes her
Yvonne Nelson Replies Sarkodie After Claiming She Sleeps Around
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, better known by his stage name Sarkodie, who responded to allegations in Yvonne Nelson's book, released on June 18, 2023.
The 35-year-old BET winner revealed details about their relationship that were not included in the book.
