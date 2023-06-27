Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye turned heads online as she dazzled in an all-black outfit in a recent post on Instagram

She also showed off her luxury Lexus LX car in the post as she posed in front of it

Many of her fervent followers took to the comment section to hail her and gush over her looks

Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye showed off her Lexus LX and luxury Saint Laurent bag in recent pictures on her Instagram page.

Tracey Boakye posing with her Lexus LX and luxury Saint Laurent tote bag. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye shows off luxury bag and plush car

Dressed in all-black, Tracey Boakye slayed in a black short-sleeved t-shirt which she paired with black skinny jeans.

She completed her look with white slippers that complemented the all-black outfit.

She donned a white cap and dark sunglasses to complete her casual appearance. She also spiced her look with rings and bracelets while carrying a black Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag that costs €995, which is about GH¢12,485.06 per Google's exchange rate.

Tracey Boakye stood before her Lexus LX and posed while smiling beautifully.

Below is a carousel post of Tracey Boakye flaunting her Lexus LX and luxury Saint Laurent tote bag.

People drool over Tracey Boakye's all-black look

Many people filled the comment section with praises as they complimented her stunning look.

Others also hyped her by mentioning her nicknames in their messages.

annabel_the_angel said:

Natural beauty check, no fake zone, all the only boss lady we know

reen_pee remarked:

Eeiisshh...it's giving richness n happiness

jackrene_couture said:

Who’s ur bosslady again... their madam

i_am_queen_bfp commented:

The best thing a person can wear very well is a smile and u always deliver ❤️

sandylove_25 stated:

I love ur scandals

kwahu_toffee commented:

Luxury maame ♥️♥️♥️♥️

sharp_home_designs said:

Proud beautiful mother of 3

iamnanayaamanu stated:

My love my role model, Asa nwa, omalicha, the beautiful soul, YAA ASANTEWAAH ahoufi papapi.. love you saaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️

