Naa Ayeley Hammond, the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, is trending on Instagram with her pink beaded dress

The 2021 Face of Legon looked spectacular in beautiful long braids and makeup for her photoshoot

Some of 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants, including Ashanti Region's Ebo, have commented on Naa Ayeley's look

Naa Ayeley Hammond, one of the talented and fashionable contestants of the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful and the first runner-up, continues to impress fashionistas with her glamorous looks.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful First Runner-up Naa Ayeley slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @naaayeley_23

Source: Instagram

The University of Ghana graduate ushered her fans into the month of December with a pink corseted beaded dress. She wore a long-sleeved African braid hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lips.

Naa Ayeley wore unique gold earrings, smiling beautifully for the camera and showing off her thigh.

Check out the photos below:

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st runner-up Naa Ayeley rocks black gown to Miss Malaika finale

The 2021 Face of Legon Naa Ayeley looked exquisite in a black one-hand sequin dress at the 2023 Miss Malaika finale at the Grand Arena.

The Greater Accra Representative wore elegant gold high heels that perfectly matched her classy outfit.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on Naa Ayeley's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

thedarlingboy_ stated:

❤️❤️❤️our Naaa

_xornam_ stated:

How do I like this more than once?

wunie_gmb_23 stated:

You look stunning gal

lady_juanita stated:

My Barbie

mossax_1 stated:

Pride of ACCRA ❤️

hubertdepoet_gh stated:

Always Loved you, my role model

Alicewillofficial stated:

Beautiful inside out

Angeline stated:

A real Queen right there❤️

mrr__josh stated:

A Queen with her royals ❤️

jainaba8425 stated:

Beautiful Queen

ms_rherji_xx stated:

The smile is giving a 10/10 minus nothing

its. princilaaa_ stated:

Queen Naa

im_miss_akoto stated:

Beautiful Queen and more

Thelmaakpari stated:

We love you❤️

awudu.alimatu722_ stated:

My queens❤️❤️

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-Up Aseidua Shocks Fans With Her Crazy Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua's impeccable dance skills.

In a viral video, the young media personality dazzled everyone with her extraordinary dance abilities.

Some social media users commented about the lovely video currently trending on Instagram.

Volta Region's Selorm Gafah Wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote that Selorm Magdalene Gadah won Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023.

The first runner-up was Naa Ayeley, followed by Kwartemaa in second place, Nurah in third place but with an adjournment, and Aduanige in fourth place.

Some social media users responded after Nurah's loss to Selorm of the Volta Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh