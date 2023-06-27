Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, is one of the young female stars in the Ghanaian movie industry

The style influencer who is particularly famous in the Kumasi movie industry (also known as Kumawood), has an unmatched fashion sense

The screen diva continues to inspire her fans with her sartorial choices and flawless beauty tips

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, famously known as Maame Serwaa, who started acting at a very young age has grown to become one of the top fashionistas in the movie industry.

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @officialmaameserwaa

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old screen goddess loves flaunting her cleavage and voluptuous figure in skimpy ensembles.

The beauty ambassador has shared a beautiful collection of videos on TikTok, mostly with her stepping out without makeup and rocking skintight dresses.

Some social media users have commented on the TikTok video of Maame Serwaa without makeup

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Pastor Quaysonmintah stated:

Woooow, you look adorable and gorgeous in beauty; girl shines on.

1kingmensah wrote:

Wohoyefe diaaaaaaaa kia

Gladys oteng Mensah269 said:

Wow, really cute

❤️Small But MiGtHY stated:

Is this the maame serwa I knw cos eii

Akua stated:

I love her. Role model.

BEAUTY QUEEN stated:

Beautiful❤

NanaAdwoa_Nab stated:

Welcome hun

Queen Ama Baby 19 stated:

u are my role model

Efenelson01 stated:

All I can say is....WOW

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh