Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has reviewed Diamond Appiah's look in the latest episode of his fashion program

Charlie Dior disclosed that the socialite makes him feel dizzy with her loud fashion sense and fake bags

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to the viral Instagram post

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on one of Diamond Appiah's recent Instagram posts. The socialite and businesswoman looked stunning in a floor-length polka dot and floral print dress for her solo date.

Diamond Appiah looked glamorous in a long lustrous straight hairstyle and mild makeup. She completed her look with black sunglasses while posing with a black Versace Medusa bag.

In the video, the famous fashion critic Charlie Dior said:

My issue with Diamond Appiah is, she tends to dress up like the furniture in our house. Loud, shiny and clingy. The look is giving Togo. Tone it down.

There is so much going on. What is it I'm looking at? The hair, the long earrings, sunglasses, belt and fake bag. It’s too much. She wants to scream like a billionaire but tone it down.

Most billionaires don’t dress like this. Millionaires don’t wear their money. Where are you going? You have nowhere to go. You talk wrong about your friends; you have no friends. This isn't very pleasant. I feel very dizzy looking at this picture.

Watch the video below:

Diamond Appiah looks stunning in an elegant dress

Ghanaian socialite Diamond Appiah looks breathtaking in a long-sleeve dress as she steps out.

