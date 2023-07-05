The beautiful wife of Jamel Banda, Head of Treasury at Ghana International Bank Public Limited Company, made such a beautiful bride

The gorgeous bride walked down the aisle in a custom-made white gown by Pistis Ghana for her church wedding

Ghanaian politicians, including former President John Dramani Mahama and Alan Kyeremanteng, were spotted at the event

Ghanaian bride Truly is one of the stunning brides to walk down the aisle in July 2023. The gorgeous woman wore exquisite dresses designed by top female fashion designers Pistis Ghana and Christie Brown for her multi-day ceremony.

Former President Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, Jamal and Trudy rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The beautiful bride with the perfect silhouette looked flamboyant in a white ruched gown for her white wedding.

The custom-made gown is charming and features different bridal trends, from tulle to side ruffles and v-shaped sleeves.

The form-fitting gown can be worn independently without the detachable long skirt train designed with white flower applique.

The creative team also uses the applique to finish the off-shoulder sleeves around her glowing arms.

Ghanaian bride Trudy wore simple drop pearly earrings as she posed for her stunning wedding photos.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Munisss stated:

The Lord is doing and it is marvellous

Waofaces stated:

Her hair & makeup Gorgeous!

sedinam_a stated:

Sensational !

Styledbyefw stated:

An actual work of art

Tatascaritas stated:

ah Mama ❤️

Jay_franka stated:

Wow, please, who is cutting onions

reddove_events stated:

Beyond class

aku_akuffo stated:

So so stunning!

Pkofa stated:

I’m in love with this dress.

eugenia_fw stated:

No, but this is so phenomenal on so many levels

Naa Odeypianim stated:

Beautiful, classy and straightforward. I love the dress.

Belivwr stated:

The most beautiful bridal wear by PISTIS

eno_nyamewaa stated:

She's so ❤️ pretty

Ghanaian couple Jamal Banda and Trudy look regal in African themed outfits

The wealthy couple Jamal Banda and Trudy Amoakowaa looked stunning together in beautiful outtift for at the reception party.

Former president John Mahama, Alan Kyeremanteng and other dignitaries spotted at the wedding

Former President John Mahama and Alan Kyeremanteng and other personalities looked gorgeous in elegant outfits at the trending event.

Ghanaian business man Ibrahim Mahama look dapper in the classy outfit

The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama looked classy in a white smock and black trousers at the event.

