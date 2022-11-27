Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer Jackie Appiah has won our hearts with her looks as she spends quality time with Akufo-Addo's daughter

The powerful duo wore breathtaking white dresses for the star-studded events as they posed for the iconic photo

Valerie Obaze is one of the top female entrepreneurs creating a lot of jobs for women in the Northern region of Ghana

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze are rocking gorgeous white dresses in a picture circulating online.

Style icon Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a white floor-length jumpsuit with a low neckline. Jackie flaunted her cleavage in a belted apparel.

The Canadian-Ghanaian actress didn't disappoint with her flawless makeup looks as she smiled beautifully at the camera.

She wore a center-parted lustrous hairstyle partially covered by a brown summer hat. The award-winning actress completed her look with a piece of expensive gold jewelry and a square designer bag from her enviable bag collection.

Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah, Valerie Obaze, and Sacha Okoh slay in beautiful dresses. Source: @fashiongurughana

The chief executive officer of one of the top skincare brands slayed in a white long dress with matching trendy scandals and a summer hat.

The celebrity duo was in the company of Sacha Okoh who owns a prestigious makeup brand in Ghana.

Sacha looked ethereal in a two-piece floral outfit styled with green mules. She wore a stunning hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while posing with her friends.

Valerie Obaze flaunts cleavage in an African print gown

The beautiful daughter of President Akufo-Addo looked regal in her African print dress with an extremely low neckline that showed off her cleavage at and launch of her women empowerment program.

She gave us elegant hairstyle goals for the festive season with this long braids and subtle makeup look.

