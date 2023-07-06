Ghanaian businesswoman Akua Sylvia is one of the prettiest July brides with a unique corseted kente gown

The CEO of Aducraft Furniture looked like a Barbie in all her beautiful bridal outfits and charming hairstyle

Some wedding vendors have posted photos from traditional wedding that is trending online

Ghanaian bride and chief of Aducraft furniture and interior, Akua Sylvia, is the latest young boss-lady to tie the knot.

Ghanaian couple Sylvia and Nana look stunning together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The style influencer and her gorgeous bridesmaids are trending on social media with their classy looks.

Ghanaian couple Nana and Akua look classy in black outfits

The beautiful bride Akua wore a black lace spaghetti strap dress and flawless makeup for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The handsome groom looked dapper in a black suit and a stylish blue tie.

Ghanaian bride Akua looks stunning in a beaded bridal gown

The gorgeous bride Akua wore a splendid corseted green bridal robe for the makeup and hairstyling.

The groom looks regal in a colourful kente wrap

The good-looking groom turned heads as he majestically arrived at the wedding venue with a classy kente wrap and gold jewellery. He completed his look with well-designed native sandals that matched his outfit.

DSP Kofi Sarpong performs at the wedding reception

Award-winning gospel musician Kofi Sarpong thrilled the family and wedding guests with his hit songs. He wore an-all white outfit in the beautiful wedding photos circulating online.

Ghanaian bridesmaids steal attention with their looks

The pretty bridesmaids looked elegant in beautiful plain kente outfits that matched their turbans. The classy women wore fabulous earrings to complete their splendid looks.

