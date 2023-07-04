2020 Miss Malaika 1st runner-up Olga Karen Aduama is the first Miss Malaika beauty queen to walk down the aisle in 2023

The style influencer made bold statements with her exquisite wedding dresses and frontal hairstyle

Some beauty queens and social media users have commented on the wedding photos and videos

The first runner-up of Miss Malaika 2020, Olga Karen Aduama, has tied the knot in a grandiose event. The bride and pharmacist married a good-looking pharmacist at a private wedding over the weekend.

Ghanaian bride Olga and her husband Nana Goode rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @olga_karyeen

Ghanaian bride Olga and her husband Nana Goode rock elegant outfits

The beautiful young couple shot their pre-wedding photos at the Labadi Beach Hotel, adding class and elegance to the background.

The beauty queen Olga looked stunning in a blue one-hand ruffle sleeved dress that accentuated her curves. The groom wore a white and stylish black suit with beaded sleeves.

Ghanaian bride Olga looks splendid in a beaded kente

The pharmacist and bride, Olga, looked gorgeous in a classy corseted kente for the lavish traditional wedding.

In the lovely video, the Malaika beauty queen wore a side-parted coiled frontal hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian bride Olga looked flamboyant in a white gown

The style influencer wore a fashionable white lace gown with a detachable skirt for the white wedding. Ghanaian bride Olga wore unique bridal earrings and bracelets while posing with her bouquet.

Ghanaian bride Olga rocks a lace dress for thanksgiving service

The beautiful bride Olga dazzled in a v-shaped shiny lace dress with billowing sleeves for the thanksgiving service after the multi-day wedding ceremony.

Olga maintained her hairstyle while rocking a fascinator that matched her earrings and jewellery for the memorable ceremony.

Ghanaians have congratulated the beauty queen

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

franklinashalom stated:

Awww Olga! Congratulations!!! This is beautiful. May God bless your union!

__phylis stated:

Ouuuu, congratulations Olga

dr_shika_afari stated:

Congrats to you both ❤️

__efyah__'s stated:

Congratulations, b ❤️. May God bless your happiness ❤️

miss_agyen stated:

Super excited! More grease to your elbow❤️❤️

adjeley_naana stated:

Cheers to the beginning of a very Goode season. Congratulations Olga

edem_jenna stated:

Congratulations my pharmacist cheers

juliaaburton_ stated:

Ouuuuuu Congratulations, my love ❤️.getting my dancing shoes ready

paudiii_001 stated:

Congratulationsssss sis

femmora_fabrics stated:

You sure look Goode together, @olga_karyeen Congratulations!!

its_bernie1 stated:

Congratulations Olga!!! more blessings

