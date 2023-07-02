Award-winning Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has organised a private naming ceremony for her beautiful baby girl

The mother-of-two looked flamboyant in a white outfit and effortlessly chic turban in the trending photos

The serial entrepreneur announced the second pregnancy on social media with a gorgeous maternity shoot

Ghanaian Hiplife artist Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, has outdoor her beautiful daughter in a private naming ceremony.

The style influencer wore an all-white outfit for the private ceremony with close friends and family members.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel looks elegant in a white dress for her daughter's naming ceremony. Photo credits: @mzbel @shadouttv

The 43-year-old wore a white ensemble and a stylish white turban with a rose flower on the left side while she held her lovely baby.

Family and friends who graced the glorious occasion looked elegant in white outfits as they posed with the new celebrity mother and the baby.

Ghanaian singer, MzBel slays in white for her daughter's naming ceremony. Photo credit: @shadouttv

Ghanaian singer Mzbel posts her baby bump

Ghanaian musician Mzbel broke the news about her baby bump on June 11, 2023, with a photo of herself slaying in a floor-length floral print dress and natural hairstyle.

