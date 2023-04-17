A gorgeous Ghanaian bride Suzy married the love of her life in a custom-made gown over the weekend

The young bride and her older husband have become an instant social media sensation after the wedding videos were shared online

The handsome and wealthy groom wore stylish kaftans and shoes for the customary and white wedding ceremonies

Ghanaian couple Solomon and Suzy looked perfect together as they posed in elegant outfits for their wedding photoshoot. The young and happy bride couldn't stop smiling throughout the ceremony.

The young Ghanaian bride, Suzy and her older groom, Solomon, looking adorable together. @live_with_kwaku

The lovely couple Solomon and Suzy look classy in their stunning outfit

The young bride Suzy looked gorgeous in a two-piece kente outfit and elegant hairstyle. The good-looking groom donned a yellow kaftan and matching trousers.

Ghanaian bride Suzy looks ravishing in a beaded kente gown

The glowing bride wore a three-piece bridal robe for her makeup and hair styling. She looked magnificent in an off-shoulder sleeve kente gown.

Ghanaian groom Solomon dons a stylish agbada

The wealthy groom who resembles Nigerian lawyer and politician Ned Nwoko wore an embroidered agbada and matching Mobutu hat.

The groomsmen slayed in a two-piece kaftan and Mobutu hat as they greeted the wedding guests.

Check out the video of the bespoke wedding gown

The bride wore a custom-made white wedding gown for the luxurious wedding.

The groom looks dapper in a kaftan for the white wedding

The happy couple opted for an outdoor event for their white wedding. The groom wore a simple two-piece outfit and black shoes for his lavish event.

The bride turned heads with her angelic wedding gown and elegant hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the wedding videos:

lamisi_1 said:

I love how she looked at him ❤️

@__ofeibeaa commented:

Love love the positive energy. Thank the money isn’t with his mom sis. Congratulations

@maame_adjoa_sekyibea_linda said:

Love, peace and money. Na this kind love adey find

@withakono.bae said:

At times you get really tired of all the disappointments and hurt from these young guys and all you need is peace and security

@agatha.daniels1 added:

Him and Ned Nwoko (Regina Daniel’s husband ) look alike.

@m_padikie said:

Y3mp3 mummy’s boy biaa biom ❤️❤️❤️

@abigail_dinsey said:

Another Regina In Ghana... happiness is ultimate sha!!

@naomidzidedi said:

She knows what she has been through to settle for this. Congratulations, dear. May God bless this beautiful union.

