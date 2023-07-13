Ghanaian actress Jessica William and Adjetey Anang's wife are trending with their glamorous looks

The female style influencers looked splendid in beautiful outfits at the launch of Adjetey Anang's book launch

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on the trending photos regarding the similarities between the two talented women

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams, who resembles Adjetey Anang's wife, was among the fashionistas of the memoir launch.

Jessica Williams and Mrs Elorm Adjetey look stunning in classy outfits. Photo credits: @elorm_anang @jessicawilliamsgh

Source: Instagram

The daughter of Alexboat Production, a famous Kumawood movie producer, has shared a photo of herself and Adjetey Anang slaying in beautiful outfits that have become the talk of the town.

Jessica Williams wore a black silky long-sleeve shirt and a wrap skirt for the star-studded event. She looked ethereal in a beautifully styled African print braid and flawless makeup, while Elorm Anang stole the show with her lace gown.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has commented on the trending photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

beverly_afaglo stated:

Even your teeth chai

maudlynprettyfase stated:

Everyone gathers here ooo; today be today ooo, the truth MUST come out ooo‼ Let's summon both parents here ooo, now now now because this case deE, whaaaat My people❤❤

Umar Krupp stated:

Chale is that your sister @jessicawilliamsgh

tracey_boakye stated

I always say that when I see her pictures. The resemblance ‍♀️

ofosuaah_anim stated:

Eiiii Mey3m ashe me

selassie_ibrahim stated:

DNA is required ooo

Gloriaosarfo stated:

Ummmm I forgot to add the way they even bend/pose sef for the Picture....chai

Chichineblett stated:

Yes I 've always wondered if u are related

Iam_vanvicker stated:

Twinnie

Maudlynprettyfase stated:

Have always said this.. the first time I saw the lady at an event, I said to myself she looks like Jessica

azitamensahafli stated:

This will help my explanations to my husband cos am tired; we always argue. He says Adjetey’s wife is an actress and that he watches her movies on Akwaaba magic. I always say no, she isn’t the one, but this man won’t understand da, It’s not his fault though

