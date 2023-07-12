Ghanaian musician Gyakie has upped her fashion sense as she rocks expensive designer shoes

The 23-year-old and her glam team are building a solid brand as a top musician and fashion icon from Ghana

Some social media users have commented on her new looks and bold makeup looks

Ghanaian musician Gyakie known in private life as Jackline Acheampong has impressed her fans with her latest hairstyle as she performs at various international concerts.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks stunning in braids and flawless makeup. Photo credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

The Something hitmaker has introduced a new coloured African braids hairstyle that matches all her classy looks.

YEN.com.gh shares photos of Gyakie rocking elegant outfits

Gyakie looks splendid in a denim outfit

2022 Best West African Artiste of the Year winner Gyakie wore a sleeveless denim top and skintight pants as she enjoyed her vacation in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Gyakie rocks an-all black outfit

The 2021 Emerging Woman of the Year winner, Gyakie, looked casual and chic black tee shirt and matching short.

She rocked black sunglasses, a stylish bag and black loafers in Paris, France.

Gyakie wows the audience with her Louis Vuitton apparel and sneakers

The style influencer wore a fashionable Louis Vuitton crop top and white pants. She looked fabulous in her long braids while slaying in Louis Vuitton sunglass and sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's casual and chic looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Rhg.Ella stated:

Your hairstyle games lately

toriii_obyy stated:

You Look so lit

bosswilliz_ stated:

My kind of spec ❤️

makavelli_grammm stated:

Finesttttt!

newton_rx stated:

My younger sister and I are soo In love with your songs; they pierce the heart❤

olamilekan0921 stated:

Gyakie, I like your shoe

4kb_tygermcall09 stated:

Ohemmaa

youngwrld_yw stated:

I like your style. It’s just like billie eilish

albrightthemodel stated:

The hair is hairing

Sirbanko stated:

This hair-do is royalty

Scilla stated:

Really Risky

strikhar_ stated:

Too pretty for the gram

Famous. Dreamchaser stated:

I’m crushing on you

