Jessica Williams has shared a photo of herself and Anang Adjetey's wife, Elorm, on her Instagram

The actress shared the photo while expressing her shock at the striking resemblance they share

She jokingly demanded that their fathers answer some questions pertaining to their resemblance

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams has shared a photo of herself and Elorm, the wife of actor Adjetey Anang on her Instagram page. The actress reacted to her resemblance with Elorm, stating that their fathers are to answer some questions.

Jessica Williams demands investigations into resemblance with Adjetey Anang's wife Photo credit: @manuelphotography_official

Source: Instagram

Netizens have been excited since a photo of actress Jessica Williams and the wife of ace actor Adjetey Anang surfaced online after Adjetey's book launch.

The beautiful photo showcased an uncanny resemblance between the two women, prompting massive reactions across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jessica Williams shared the photo with a playful caption that demanded answers from "their two fathers".

The remark of the beautiful actress, who has trended for some statements about her looks, served to jokingly intensify the curiosity and fascination surrounding the striking similarities between herself and Elorm.

Jessica captioned her post saying:

Our fathers have a lot of answering to do... The resemblance is just crazy

See Jessica Williams' Instagram post below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the photo showing the striking resemblance between Jessica and Adjetey Anang's wife Elorm

Some Ghanaians, especially celebrity friends, reacted positively to the video, with jokes and details about the photo

tracey_boakye commented:

I always say that when I see her pictures. The resemblance ‍♀️

beverly_afaglo commented:

Even ur teeth chai

gloriaosarfo commented:

Everyone gather here ooo, today be today ooo, the truth MUST come out ooo‼ Let's summon both parents here ooo, now now now because this case deE, whaaaat My people❤❤

gloriaosarfo commented:

Ummmm I forgot to add the way they even bend/pose sef for Picture....chaaaaaiiiii

