Some close friends of Tima Kumkum and Habiba Sinare, who were bridesmaids at the lavish traditional wedding, organised a surprise Bachelorette party for her

The celebrity bride, who had no clue about the well-organised party, couldn't stop shedding tears of joy in the video

Some social media users have commented on the emotional video posted by Sister Sandy on Instagram

Some Ghanaian media personalities and close friends of celebrity bride Tima Kumkum got the Adom TV presenter teary ahead of her lavish traditional wedding in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum cries at her surprise party. Photo credit: @timakumkum

Source: Instagram

Sister Sandy, Habiba Sinare and others threw a surprise Bachelorette party for their friend at a popular restaurant.

In the video, the gorgeous women hid behind the counter at the reception while Tima Kumkum, known in private life as Cynthia Tima Yeboah, walked in slaying in a brown flared dress.

She couldn't hide tears when all her close friends surrounded her to hug her tightly. The gorgeous bride has commented on the lovely video.

Timakumkum stated

I’m still in tears you guys, thank you so much; I feel the love.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Sister Sandy

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kissiglori stated:

I can't believe I cried watching this God's time is indeed the best

kajj_ruth stated:

Who else is also crying this is beautiful

Sika.asarekwaah stated:

I’m tearing up watching this video

adel_royal_gh stated:

Wow, this is beautiful; I wish I have friends like this. Mine will only wait for your downfall and then laugh and gossip about you. May God keep you guys forever. ❤️

ama_krampah stated:

Come and see how I’m smiling while watching the videoGod bless your new home, darling,

Amoanimaacharity stated:

This is what we call a surprise, not the others. Well done

Iamowusuariches stated:

I could control my tears. Congrats, dear May God bless your new home am so happy for you

paa_akoto stated:

Auntie @iamtimakumkum, this is the evidence of the God you’ve been preaching… We’re not looking too far to see how good he is because we’re looking at you we’ll all be there to celebrate with you… Nyame ay3 bi

