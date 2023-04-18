Ghanaian musician Gyakie is one of the talented female musicians with stunning street-style vibes

The style influencer always looks classy in designer ensembles and expensive boots to perform at various events

The 23-year-old has conquered the Ghanaian music industry with her chart-topping songs and beautiful music videos

Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, has worked hard and persisted in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. These have paid off as she rules the entertainment and fashion industries with her music and edgy looks.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks terrific in beautiful hairstyles. Source: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Gyakie flaunts cleavage in a long trench coat

As she stepped out, Ghanaian musician Gyakie looked hot in a stylish trench coat paired with trendy boot leggings.

The young musician wore beautiful diamond drop earrings, necklaces and fashionable rings to complete her look.

Gyakie looks sporty in crops and boots

The 'Forever' hitmaker looked classy in a round neckline crop top, baggy jeans and a long trench coat.

Gyakie looked gorgeous in a short fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup for the street photoshoot.

Gyakie slays in a white cutout top

The fashionista looked awesome in a long-sleeved top and palazzo pants styled with white boots. Gyakie wore a short zipped jacket and baseball cap.

Gyakie looks classy in a leather trench coat

Ghanaian style influencer Gyakie looked flamboyant in a long leather trench coat, black pants and black designer boots.

The talented musician rocked a long ponytail hairstyle while showing off her sunglasses and black Balenciaga bag.

Gyakie looks regal in an African print outfit

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looked fantastic in a sleeveless corseted bustier paired with a pink skirt. She looked fabulous in an elegant ponytail hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Gyakie Reminds Us Of Daddy Lumba With Her Bantu Knots Hairstyle As She Performs In South Africa

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, a musician from Ghana, who performed as one of the festival headliners on October 22, 2022, in South Africa.

The Grammy-winning musician looked gorgeous in a charming, elegant and edgy attire with a Bantu knots hairstyle reminiscent of one of the iconic looks of legendary musician, Daddy Lumba.

The KNUST alumna is among the few female celebrities with over one million Instagram followers.

