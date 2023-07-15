Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has impressed fashionistas with her white gown for her church wedding happening on July 15, 2023

The celebrity bride looked ravishing in a white lace gown and flawless makeup for their lavish wedding

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos posted by AJ Pounds on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum known in private life as Cynthia Tima Yeboah, has raised the bar for celebrity brides with her detailed white wedding gown.

The Adom TV host and Hitz FM presenter wore a white custom-made gown by Ghanaian fashion designer Royal Couture for her star-studded wedding.

Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu look stunning together in new photos. Photo credit: @ajpoundz

The mother-of-two showed off cleavage in a white silk gown with a lace overlay as she walked down with her father, who looked dapper in a colourful kente ensemble.

The fashion designer used an expensive embellished necklace to design the round neck gown. The makeup artist and hair stylist did an impeccable job with her bridal transformation for her nuptial.

Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's elegant white wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Watch the lovely wedding video below;

Ghanaian celebrities and bridesmaids look stunning in elegant robes

In the lovely video, Ghanaian media personalities Sister Sandy and other style influencers turned heads in customised robes to support their friend Tima Kumkum as bridesmaids for her lavish wedding.

Tima Kumkum's husband looks dapper in a white outfit suit for the white wedding

The handsome Ghanaian groom, Dominic Duodu, looked dashing in a stylish suit as they recited their wedding vows.

Watch a beautiful video from the traditional wedding

Ghanaian celebrity Tima Kumkum looked regal in a green kente outfit for her traditional wedding in Eastern Region on July 13, 2023.

Adom TV Presenter's New Husband Poses With His 11-Year-Old Daughter In A Lovely Photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the handsome daughter of Cynthia Tima Kumkum's husband, who graduated from Prince of Peace School in 2021.

Dominic Duodu, the proud father, and his daughter were dressed in white for the special event.

On July 13, 2023, Tima Kumkum and her spouse traditionally exchanged vows in the Eastern Region.

