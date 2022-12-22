Award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is the latest style influencer in town

The television presenter has left her fans stunned with her elegant looks in this month December

Some of Delay's social media followers have asked the style influencer to inspire them with more looks ahead of the festive season

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is our style influencer for the week. The award-winning television presenter has shared a video of herself slaying a red floor-length ensemble.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay in showbiz, is among the female stars who are very selective about the events she attends. She is always photographed in decent, stylish dresses to host the Delay show.

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso looks elegant in sleeveless dresses. source: @delayghana

The smart and outspoken journalist wore a sleeveless form-fitting dress in her Instagram post with side ruffles. The forty-year-old serial entrepreneur showed skin in the thigh-high dress, which has got many talking on social media.

Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Boduong and other social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's video

_abenaclems__

Delay's walking like a rich naive princess

moeshaboduong

Words cannot describe how beautiful you look when we see you in real life ❤️obsessed with your grace and presence

ellenasantekorkor

Am coming for this dress tomorrow

ajoah_amamensu

eeeh Aunty delay pls where were u going to? U look great

mzmerce

I want to borrow the dress rather but it's not my size .

ohene8837

I will borrow the dress

etty.love

Please add the dress as well

nayagyeman

Obiiiaaaaa boa.... abuuuzigi

kweeny1

Beautiful you and your dress

tastebuds.eatery

Look at my Oprah ❤️❤️

