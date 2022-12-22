Celebrity Styles: Ghana's Oprah Winfrey Deloris Frimpong Manso Shows Skin In Thigh-High Red Ruffle Dress
- Award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is the latest style influencer in town
- The television presenter has left her fans stunned with her elegant looks in this month December
- Some of Delay's social media followers have asked the style influencer to inspire them with more looks ahead of the festive season
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is our style influencer for the week. The award-winning television presenter has shared a video of herself slaying a red floor-length ensemble.
Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay in showbiz, is among the female stars who are very selective about the events she attends. She is always photographed in decent, stylish dresses to host the Delay show.
The smart and outspoken journalist wore a sleeveless form-fitting dress in her Instagram post with side ruffles. The forty-year-old serial entrepreneur showed skin in the thigh-high dress, which has got many talking on social media.
Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Boduong and other social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's video
_abenaclems__
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Delay's walking like a rich naive princess
moeshaboduong
Words cannot describe how beautiful you look when we see you in real life ❤️obsessed with your grace and presence
ellenasantekorkor
Am coming for this dress tomorrow
ajoah_amamensu
eeeh Aunty delay pls where were u going to? U look great
mzmerce
I want to borrow the dress rather but it's not my size .
ohene8837
I will borrow the dress
etty.love
Please add the dress as well
nayagyeman
Obiiiaaaaa boa.... abuuuzigi
kweeny1
Beautiful you and your dress
tastebuds.eatery
Look at my Oprah ❤️❤️
Samira Bawumia And Deloris Frimpong Manso Set The World Ablaze As They Pose Together In Elegant Dresses
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about H. E. Samira Bawumia and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso are two influential and stylish women in Ghana.
Social media users are talking about fashion icons Samira Bawumia and Delay after seeing them in extravagant attire.
She is excellent with her observations on public events and political meetings, and Samira Bawumia never disappoints with her elegant looks.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh