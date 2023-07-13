Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Sets New Fashion Trend, Slays In Classy African Print Mesh Dress With Peplum Sleeves
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has posted a video of herself rocking a magnificent African print dress
- The Onua Showtime host looked stunning in flawless makeup and an elegant hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted on TikTok
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced a new African print fashion trend with this splendid look. The 45-year-old wore a stylish dress to shoot an advert for one of the sponsors of the Onua Showtime program.
Felicity Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, flaunted her voluptuous figure in a colourful African print dress designed with mesh at the cleavage area and below the kneel level.
The creative designer also wowed fashionistas as they merged cut three-quarter designs with a button and puff sleeve for one hand. They used the peplum pattern for the other sleeve in the viral video.
Baby Maxin's gorgeous mother looked exquisite in flawless makeup and a voluminous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
The fashion designer has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's post
Bridgettecouturegh stated:
Thanks for trusting us
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Betty Nartey348 stated:
Glorious beauty
user2995702587938@Asiedua❤️ stated:
I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️
Helenokrah stated:
beautiful mama
Sheila Babe stated:
beautiful as always brim
DonChallenger1 stated:
Fine girl
nhanahemaaefyamic stated:
Favour and Grace are over you.....
Mary stated:
I like this dress, Nana
Nana Kobina stated:
We love you
Priscilla stated:
aww God bless you
Beautiful Albi stated:
My mum's name, sake
Ernestina Agyapomaah stated:
My August 15th Queen ❤️.
Watch the video below;
Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in a black dresses
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed skin as she stepped out in a black corseted dress.
