Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has posted a video of herself rocking a magnificent African print dress

The Onua Showtime host looked stunning in flawless makeup and an elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted on TikTok

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced a new African print fashion trend with this splendid look. The 45-year-old wore a stylish dress to shoot an advert for one of the sponsors of the Onua Showtime program.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Felicity Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, flaunted her voluptuous figure in a colourful African print dress designed with mesh at the cleavage area and below the kneel level.

The creative designer also wowed fashionistas as they merged cut three-quarter designs with a button and puff sleeve for one hand. They used the peplum pattern for the other sleeve in the viral video.

Baby Maxin's gorgeous mother looked exquisite in flawless makeup and a voluminous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The fashion designer has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's post

Bridgettecouturegh stated:

Thanks for trusting us

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Betty Nartey348 stated:

Glorious beauty

user2995702587938@Asiedua❤️ stated:

I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️

Helenokrah stated:

beautiful mama

Sheila Babe stated:

beautiful as always brim

DonChallenger1 stated:

Fine girl

nhanahemaaefyamic stated:

Favour and Grace are over you.....

Mary stated:

I like this dress, Nana

Nana Kobina stated:

We love you

Priscilla stated:

aww God bless you

Beautiful Albi stated:

My mum's name, sake

Ernestina Agyapomaah stated:

My August 15th Queen ❤️.

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh