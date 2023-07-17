Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has made some revelation about Salma Mumin's liposuction on live TV

The fashion entrepreneur disclosed that her colleague Salma Mumin's intention of getting for liposuction might be for publicity to sell her clothes

Salma Mumin has a thriving clothing brand with top stars like Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui and Nikki Samonas

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Salma Mumin's new body after undergoing liposuction her get a curvy body.

Ghanaian actresses Salma Mumin and Gloria Sarfo slay in classy outfits. Photo credit: @salmamumin @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The fashion entrepreneur Gloria Sarfo alleged that she knows some female celebrities who have trouble sleeping on their back after the surgery.

Speaking on the United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee, the style influencer Gloria Sarfo revealed that;

She should feel good about herself. She should do what makes her happy. She has a clothing line; maybe she feels she has to have a certain body type to sell her clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Maybe that will make it attractive enough for people to patronize her brand. Everybody has a reason for doing something.

But I will beg my sister, beautiful face Salma, my little sister, for she said she could decide the following day to go further and add on to it; it's her own business.

For that one, I will beg that if she has said she has already done it, she shouldn't continue. I think she looks good the way she is, so she shouldn't listen to what the Ghanaians are saying and go and add more to that because, trust me, I know most of them are going through a lot.

Some can't sleep. I know someone who can't sleep on their side. I know someone who can't sleep on their back. I know many people are going through it, but silently, nobody knows, and they won't come and share all those.

Maybe Salma had an excellent surgeon, and she did well and paid well, so perhaps nothing went wrong with her procedure.

Still, all I'm saying is that I beg her not to wake up the following day like she is saying that she will go and do more procedures because it's not anyone's business. For that one, it will be my business for my sister. She looks beautiful the way she is.

Watch the video below;

Salma Mumin Says The One Pressing Her Backside Is Not Not Complaining About It, Fella Makafui Reacts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin, a Ghanaian actress, who finally admitted on Instagram that she had improved her physique.

The businesswoman slammed her followers and critics for being hypocritical and disparaging her.

Fella Makafui and Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena have remarked on Salma Mumin's article.

Latest Video Of S3fa In Blue Dress Raises Concern About Her Curves: "Liposuction Round 2"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, also known as S3fa, looked elegant in a blue outfit at a star-studded party.

The stylish musician improved her sense of style by matching her jewelry to her bag and other accessories.

Social media users have reacted to the stunning footage of the gifted vocalist that has been going around.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh