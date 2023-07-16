The gorgeous wife of Major Maxwell Mahama has announced the publication of her memoir on social media

The fashion entrepreneur wrote an emotional caption when she shared the front and back cover of the book on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the post congratulating the mother-of-one for inspiring the world with her story

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Barbara Mahama has written a memoir about her family and life after her husband's demise.

Major Mahama, Barbara Mahama and Abeiku Santana look happy in this photo. Photo credit: @barbaramahama

This book reveals the raw emotions of her loss, her husband's profound impact on her life, and the woman she has become after the loss.

As much about life as it is about death, the book proves that regardless of the situation, love and hope have the power to survive.

Barbara Mahama announced the publication of her memoir on Instagram with this caption;

All things will work together for your good because you are called by God for a purpose. Remember that your dreams are valid. Keep soaring.

Barbara Mahama writes a memoir about resilience. Photo credit: @barbara_mahama

An overview of the book of Barbara Mahama's memoir

The book is about a young Ghanaian lady who lost her husband and decided to pick up the pieces of her life and live for herself and her children. In this book, you will find how the author has motivated herself throughout this journey and has attributed her ability to survive to the grace of God. She also shares some lessons on her grief journey and childhood experiences that have shaped who she is, among others.

It is a deeply moving memoir of grief and love that ushers the readers into the life of a widow in a way that embraces and transcends expectations.

Some social media users have commented on Barbara Mahama's memoir

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Maame Baiden stated:

Be like everyone is writing a book oo. I must start writing mine R.I.P. MM

Naa Effe

Hmm, wishing her and the kids all the best in life

Kojo Amuzu

Take heart, dear; the kids will make you happy. Rip cap. Mahama

Joyce Atiemo

Encourage yourself in the Lord as David

Millicent Kpor Kumasenu

May his soul rest in peace

Joe Malambs

I wish the family all the best.

Daniel Daakwan

May his gentle soul rest in peace be strong, sister hmm

Alexander Ocansey stated:

So sad. May the good Lord keep comforting you, dear; it's not easy .....hmmmm

Namawu Alhassan

Manama Due, may your soul rest in perfect peace.

Princella Elorm stated:

Awww Maxwell Mahama was a good old St; I remember when he was the 2IC in St John's naval cadet, very energetic at the time. Life is a mystery to live by; all is well with his soul; rest in joyous peace of puzzle. We, your schoolmates, remember you like yesterday.

Braimah Fuseini Kantong

Uhmmm, this our brother's death is so Stoic. Madam Barbara, God will heal you, okay?

Elizabeth Nyamekye

Wishing her all the best; not easy losing a loved one

Tugas King

Rip bro, may God take care of your family Amen

