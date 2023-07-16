Salma Mumnin has proven that she is naturally beautiful despite her decision to get her backside surgically enhanced

The pretty actress has just dropped two new videos to prove that her shape is still intact

She looked cheerful as she jammed to a trending tune by Jzyno in the videos

Pretty Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has turned heads on social media after she shared two lovely videos of herself on Instagram to prove that her shape is still intact even after surgically enhancing her backside

The videos, which were shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday, July 16, had the actress adoring herself as she flaunted her 8-figure shape.

In the first video, Salma Mumin, who was wearing a cleavage-baring bodysuit and was spotted sitting down visibly excited, nodded her head and jammed to Jzyno's hit track, Butta My Bread

In the second video, the Amakye and Dede actress, in a bid to send a message to naysayers, stood up hence flaunting her curvy body in the tight outfit.

Salma slays in skin tight dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salma Mumin looked ravishing as she wore a one-hand dress for the premiere of the Madam series, with features Joselyn Dumas and Lucky Lawson.

She flaunted her smooth legs in the thigh-high ensemble styled with Yves Saint Laurent strappy heels.

Salma Mumim calls put critics

Also, Salma Mumin has reacted to complaints about her body enhancement in her post.

The fashion entrepreneur revealed that she wants to feel good in her body and can do lipo suction anytime to please herself.

Moesha Boduong in 2021, accused Salma Mumin of travelling to Turkey to enhance her body. Salma hit back at Moesha and said she was content with her body shape as she got it because not everyone wants to be deformed like Moesha.

"Beautiful body yall saw then. That makes you all “hypocrites. Shame!!! I saw that body and still went for this meaning I love this. If I wake tomorrow and dont like this one I will change it and there is nothing none of you can do about it! Leave me alone wai. The one pressing it is not complaining neither am I complaining. "

