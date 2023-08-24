King Promise's Terminator is the one of the best wedding songs from December 2022 till date

Some Ghanaian brides couldn't help but entertain their guests with their impressive dance moves at their luxurious wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian brides whose dance moves were executed to perfection

Ghanaian musician King Promise's Terminator is one of the viral songs for 2023 after he won the Album of the year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Most Ghanaian couples especially the beautiful brides managed to perform the Terminator dance moves while wearing skintight kente gownswith their bridesmaids at their weddings.

Ghanaian bride and fashion goes viral with her stunning kente gowns

The talented Ghanaian fashion designer Madika Klodin left jaws dropping with her custom-made wedding gowns for her multi-day wedding ceremony in June 2023.

Ghanaian bride Ella looked exquisite in a corseted kente gown

A Ghanaian bride who lives in the US, Ella, wore two elegant kente gowns for her traditional ceremony.

She looked gorgeous in a corseted gown while the bridesmaids turned heads in a lace dress for the reception party.

Ghanaian bride Ohemaa slays in a perfect-fit white gown

The beautiful plus-size bride and her handsome husband showed off their impeccable dance moves on the red carpet as they performed the Terminator dance challenge.

Ghanaian melanin bride Efua looked magnificent in a thigh-high gown

Ghanaian bride Ella flaunted her smooth melanin skin in a sleeveless lace gown for her white wedding reception party.

The pretty bridesmaids wore matching spaghetti strap silky gown and simple hairstyles in the trending videos.

Ghanaian bride Babette looks ravishing in a gold gown

The gorgeous bride looked ravishing in a puff-sleeve lace gown and long coiled hairstyle for her wedding reception.

Ghanaian bride Yvonne trends with her cleavage-baring kente gown

Ghanaian bride and beauty entrepreneur Yvonne looked splendid in a pink structural kente gown for her lavish wedding to Ghanaian politician Alfred Kumi who is contesting for the Adentan municipality.

Ghanaian bride Sylvia glows in a stylish kente gown

Ghanaian bride Sylvia looked like an African Barbie in a one-hand kente gown and charming frontal hairstyle for her

Sima Brew Outshines Pistis GH's Bride With Her Stylish And Detailed Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sima Brew, a Ghanaian fashion designer, who turned heads during Diana Hamilton's sister-in-law's wedding with her corseted kente gown.

The colorful wedding guest dress worn by the fashion designer at the star-studded event made a dramatic fashion statement.

In a green kente gown created by Pistis GH for her traditional wedding, the stunning bride Mabel looked majestic.

Ghanaian Bride Slays In Shiny Off-Shoulder Ankle Length White Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian groom Nana K. Gyasi and his wife who have broken the record for the longest bridal party.

The stunning bride is also a fashion designer made her own wedding gowns for the traditional white wedding.

She also designed elegant suits and corseted gowns the handsome groomsmen and bridesmaids respectively.

