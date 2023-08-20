Ghanaian Bride Slays In Shiny Off-Shoulder Ankle Length White Gown, Sews 50 Stylish Suits For Bridal Party
- Ghanaian groom Nana K. Gyasi and his bride have set a new record as the couple with the longest bridal party
- The gorgeous bride, who is also a fashion designer, made her own wedding dresses for the traditional and white wedding
- The bridal party looked fashionable in classy suits and corseted dresses designed by the bride with an infectious smile
Ghanaian bride and chief executive officer of Melton Friday clothing brand has made a bold fashion statement with her stunning wedding outfits.
Ghanaian couple rock stylish outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot
The beautiful bride designed her ensemble for the pre-wedding shoot. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled sleeves dress and blonde hairstyle while the groom donned a white two-piece outfit.
Ghanaian couple look elegant in custom-made ensembles
The alluring bride and groom, Nana K. Gyasi, wore three matching kente ensembles for their luxurious traditional wedding.
Meet the pretty bridesmaids and handsome groomsmen trending on social media
In a post by the official wedding photographer, Score Photography, the bride and her team she designed all the trendy suits for the bridal party.
Ghanaian bride looks classy in a white ankle-length dress for the church wedding
The gorgeous bride looked elegant in a white off-shoulder dress and shiny bridal shoes for the church wedding. She looked splendid in a simple ponytail styled with a shiny hairpin that matched her earrings.
The handsome groom Nana K. Gyasi wore a black and white tuxedo for the superb event.
Ghanaian musician Akwaboah performs at the lavish wedding of Nana K. Gyasi
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Akwaboah thrilled the guests with an energetic performance at the white wedding reception.
Source: YEN.com.gh