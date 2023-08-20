Ghanaian groom Nana K. Gyasi and his bride have set a new record as the couple with the longest bridal party

The gorgeous bride, who is also a fashion designer, made her own wedding dresses for the traditional and white wedding

The bridal party looked fashionable in classy suits and corseted dresses designed by the bride with an infectious smile

Ghanaian bride and chief executive officer of Melton Friday clothing brand has made a bold fashion statement with her stunning wedding outfits.

Nana K. Gyasi and his wife rock beautiful kente outfits for their traditional wedding. Photo credit: @scorce_photography

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian couple rock stylish outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot

The beautiful bride designed her ensemble for the pre-wedding shoot. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled sleeves dress and blonde hairstyle while the groom donned a white two-piece outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian couple look elegant in custom-made ensembles

The alluring bride and groom, Nana K. Gyasi, wore three matching kente ensembles for their luxurious traditional wedding.

Meet the pretty bridesmaids and handsome groomsmen trending on social media

In a post by the official wedding photographer, Score Photography, the bride and her team she designed all the trendy suits for the bridal party.

Ghanaian bride looks classy in a white ankle-length dress for the church wedding

The gorgeous bride looked elegant in a white off-shoulder dress and shiny bridal shoes for the church wedding. She looked splendid in a simple ponytail styled with a shiny hairpin that matched her earrings.

The handsome groom Nana K. Gyasi wore a black and white tuxedo for the superb event.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah performs at the lavish wedding of Nana K. Gyasi

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Akwaboah thrilled the guests with an energetic performance at the white wedding reception.

Wealthy Plus-Size Couple Look Stunning In Customised Kente Fabric With Their Initials

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian couple Sandra and Nana, who went viral with their customised kente fabrics.

The couple wore garments of exquisite kente, which became a trending topic on social media as the bride wore a cleavage-baring cutout dress.

For the elegant traditional wedding, the wealthy groom with a classy hairdo donned a kente wrap styled with local customary scandals.

Ghanaian Bride Goes Viral With Her Stylish Kente Dresses as She Marries Serwaa Prikels' Ex-Lover

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businessman Ridwan and his lovely bride, trending on social media with their unique wedding outfits.

The stunning bride had a voluptuous physique and donned exquisite clothes that complemented her alluring hairstyle.

Social media users have praised the bride's breathtaking bridal appearance and dance style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh