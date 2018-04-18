70+ trendy Ankara styles for couples in 2022: breathtaking styles

Trendy Ankara styles for couples are made of different materials, including lace, chiffon, kente, or Dashiki. A couple always looks stunning in these outfits because the designs portray their love for fashion and each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The best Ankara styles for couples. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @Fashion Trends Plus- FTP, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wearing Ankara styles for couples to events is one of the little things that spice a relationship. Moreover, you will rarely feel bored with kente outfits since designers constantly introduce new clothing styles and improve on old ones.

Latest Ankara styles for couples in 2022

Take photos of your matching Ankara outfits to preserve memories of the beautiful days you turned heads in the neighborhood. Therefore, upgrade your wardrobe with these fashionable Ankara styles for couples in 2022.

Ankara couple styles

People love seeing couples showing off their partners to the world. Wearing matching attires is a decent public display of affection for people. Everyone around you will know you are a couple without you telling them. These latest styles for couples are recommended for you:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ankara men's suits and female jumpsuits

Ankara men's suits and female jumpsuits. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara men's suits and female jumpsuits are an excellent style for a modern couple. Complement each other's outfits by choosing matching colors and fabrics. The woman can also wear Ankara pants and a top that gives people an illusion of a bodysuit.

African print suits and a dress

African print suits and a dress. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

African print suits are among the latest Ankara couple styles. The creativity a tailor puts on an Ankara coat & trouser suit allows one to shine throughout the event. A couple looks incredible in matching kente suits. However, one of you can wear a different style that matches the suit, e.g., an Ankara dress or shirt.

Ankara men's suits and mermaid dresses

Ankara men's suits and mermaid dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara men's suits and mermaid dresses are easy to style. The lady should wear heels, so the man does not step on her outfit's hem or tail. She can wear accessories on her head and minimal jewelry on the earns, neck, and wrist. The man can also wear a hat and wristwatch. Moreover, your shoes can also be of the same color.

Matching Ankara pants and tops

Matching Ankara pants and tops. Photo: @jsdesigns237, @Dezango (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Matching Ankara pants and tops are among the most appealing Ankara styles for couples. Wear the pants with t-shirts for casual events. After that, substitute the t-shirts with a formal shirt or blouse when attending formal occasions.

Plain and pattern Ankara styles for couples

The ladies have a wider selection of Ankara styles than men. They have peplum dresses, maxi dresses, mermaid dresses, Ankara skirts, pants, shorts, etc. A man can wear a full Ankara suit or break it down to suit his partner's style. Check out these beautiful plain and pattern Ankara styles for couples:

Black trousers with Ankara shirts and skater dresses

Black trousers with Ankara shirts and skater dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black trousers with Ankara shirts and skater dresses are popular wedding combinations for couples across the continent. A man has countless ways of matching his outfits if he can afford several plain-colored trousers. The pants' colors should match his Ankara shirt's base colors.

Blue Ankara bomber jackets

Blue Ankara bomber jackets. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

Ankara bomber jackets are unique and classy. These are the best outfits for your romantic couple outings. Pair the jackets with plain-colored t-shirts, jeans, and sweatpants. Turn heads by wearing matching outfits from head to toe.

Red African print bomber jackets

Red African print bomber jackets. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

Buy yourselves a red African print bomber jacket for Valentine. These jackets will keep you warm throughout your movie dates at the theatre, on evening walks, and when watching his games at the stadium on a cold day.

Ankara hoodies for couples

Ankara hoodies for couples. Photo: @Sasha Winnie, @freindesigns01 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara hoodies for couples are an exciting combination for couples and their children. Dress everyone in these hoodies to keep warm and look stylish the entire family day out. Parents can wear different colors from their children to add fun to the family dressing style.

White Dashiki suits for men and fitting Ankara dresses

White Dashiki suits for men and fitting Ankara dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White Dashiki suits match any fitting Ankara dress. The tailor uses a piece of the lady's material to create a unique Ankara print on the front part of the man's Dashiki shirt. You can take your style a notch higher by adding the Ankara material to the collars and wrists.

Ankara cardigans for couples

Ankara cardigans for couples. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

Ankara cardigans for couples are also among the latest Ankara styles for couples. The overcoat can reach your thighs, knees, calf, or ankle. Therefore, be clear about the length you prefer before the tailor starts working on the fabric.

Plain black shirts and trousers for men and fish-cut Ankara dresses

Plain black shirts and trousers for men and fish-cut Ankara dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most men's easy way out in fashion is wearing plain black shirts and trousers. You can break this dressing style by draping an Ankara material on your shoulders or wearing brown shoes instead of black. Most African women love the fish-cut Ankara dresses with layers flowing from the knee area.

Ankara shirts for couples

Ankara shirts for couples. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

The black and white Ankara shirts for couples are simple and elegant. If you are taller than her, buy one shirt that reaches slightly above your knees and share it. The lady can use it as a sexy shirt dress if she does not feel like wearing jeans or leggings underneath.

White shirts with Ankara pants and mermaid-designed dresses

White shirts with Ankara pants and mermaid-designed dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wearing a white shirt with Ankara pants is the easiest way of cutting costs. African print attires are some of the most expensive clothes on the continent. You have to buy the fabric and pay the tailor's labor costs. The lady can wear an off-shoulder mermaid dress that touches the floor or a one-hand dress that reaches her calf.

Ankara overcoats for couples

Ankara overcoats for couples. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

Ankara overcoats for couples will never go out of fashion. These attires were formerly made for women, but men could not resist embracing them. The cardigan will keep you warmer if you add a thin zip from the knee or waist to your neck or bust.

Black trousers with Ankara shirts and off-shoulder dresses

Black trousers with Ankara shirts and off-shoulder dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ladies look beautiful in their Ankara off-shoulder dresses. The slit on the blue dress flaunts her skin, and the flowers on her head make her look even more stunning. The other lady's dress also allows her to show off her legs.

The white beads on its V-shaped lace neckline and puffed sleeves make the dress stand out. Meanwhile, the men chose simple black trousers with Ankara shirts.

Ankara plus jeans combo

Ankara plus jeans combo. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara plus jeans combo is among the most popular latest Ankara styles for couples. The men's Deim-Ankara shirts perfectly complement the women's kente shirts. The first woman is in an off-shoulder peplum kente top while the other is wearing a knee-length blouse with slips on the sides.

Ankara shirts for couples

Ankara shirts for couples. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

Ankara shirts for couples are easy to style once you have black and white jeans. Wear them with your Denim mini skirts, trousers, and calf-length fitting jeans shorts. Ankle and knee-length boots also go well will these shirts.

Black Dashiki suits and mermaid dresses

Black Dashiki suits and mermaid dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black Dashiki suits and mermaid dresses are perfect for all events. However, you might want to be careful with the thigh-high slit dress since not conservative hosts might not appreciate you showing up at their parties in it.

White outfits with Ankara attires

White outfits with Ankara attires. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White outfits pair with almost all Ankara attires for men and women. Wear white trousers or a top with your Ankara outfit and slay the entire day. If you ever fall short of ideas for styling your Ankara attires, know that you can count on this style.

Dashiki shirts with plain-colored trousers

Dashiki shirts with plain-colored trousers. Photo: @dashikipride, @dashikipride (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dashiki shirts with plain-colored trousers suit everyone, regardless of age, gender, and skin tone. Therefore, your little one also deserves two or three of these shirts. They go well with sandals and sneakers.

Patterned sweaters and checked shirts with plain-colored trousers

Patterned sweaters and checked shirts with plain-colored trousers. Photo: @Tinuade Hassan Aoko, @Chidinma Sandra (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patterned sweaters and checked shirts with plain-colored trousers are also popular even though they are not Ankara fabrics. You can add an Ankara material to the checked shirt's collars and the chest section.

Black shirts/tops with Ankara pants/skirts

Black shirts/tops with Ankara pants/skirts. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wear a black lace or cotton top with a midi pencil Ankara skirt or mermaids-styled kente skirt. You man can complement your outfit by pairing a black official shirt with his Ankara pants and back shoes.

Dashiki shirts for couples

Dashiki shirts for couples. Photo: @dashiki pride

Source: Instagram

Here are more samples of Dashiki shirts for couples. These colorful shirts look good on all dark complexions and body sizes. Plus-size women and men can easily find their sizes. Wear a thick black belt to complete your feminine look.

Official western men's suits with mermaid-inspired Ankara dresses

Official men's suits with mermaid-inspired Ankara dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Official men's suits go well with your beloved white wedding gowns and mermaid-inspired Ankara dresses. Therefore, if you want to go all traditional, substitute the western wedding dresses with these adorable kente fish-cut dresses.

Plain black Dashiki suits with Ankara dresses

Plain black Dashiki suits with Ankara dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wear a black hat with your plain black Dashiki suit, or find a hat whose color matches your wife's dress. The wrap-around Ankara dresses are becoming popular across the continent. The green off-shoulder dress looks stunning because of the firm and curvy frills running on the neckline.

Ankara shorts for couples

African women are allowed to wear shirts in the 21stcetury. However, it is still common for men to wear them more than women. Therefore, be among the ladies who are embracing this style with pride. These are the latest styles for couples:

White shirts and Ankara shorts paired with an Ankara dress/skirt

White shirts and Ankara shorts paired with an Ankara dress/skirt. Photo: @aliexpress, @Nigerian Weddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White shirts and Ankara shorts are suitable for summer and sunny days. Match your man's outfit with a plain top and a short Ankara skater skirt or a simple off-shoulder shift dress with beautiful heels.

Ankara shorts and shirts with African print skirts and tops

Ankara shorts and shirts with African print skirts and tops. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wear a knee-length Ankara dress made from the same fabric as your man's kente shorts and shirt. The man can pair his shorts with a buttoned shirt with collars or one that have none of them. Moreover, the second woman can also pull or adjust her neckline with their hands to make it an off-shoulder dress.

Ankara shorts and shirts with a dress or jumpsuit

Ankara shorts and shirts with a dress or jumpsuit. Photo: @ankaracouples, @Ankara House (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A plain shirt or Dashiki shirt pairs well with Ankara shorts. The lady adjusted her dress to make it a one-hand dress and made a knot at the front to make it shorter. The other lady chose a cute bodysuit to compliment her man's style.

African print shorts and shirts with a dress or skirt and blouse combo

African print shorts and shirts with a dress or skirt and blouse combo. Photo: @VitengeTailor, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You accessorize your African print outfits or avoid wearing jewelry. A simple ankle-length skater dress with a V-shaped neckline looks good on slim and tall ladies. The other couple added fun to their outfits by wearing beaded pieces of jewelry and traditional headpieces.

Ankara shorts and t-shirts for couples

Ankara shorts and t-shirts for couples. Photo: @Brainboss Fashion Outfit, @afrikea (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara shorts and t-shirts for couples are the best beach attires or when going to play indoor games like tennis, badminton, chess, etc. Complete the look with a simple or sophisticated pair of sneakers. However, sandals are the best choice if you plan to stay within your home's compound.

Senator styles for couples

Senator attires for couples accommodate many designs. They are the best for attaining a shouting or quiet look. Today's African ladies wear senator attires. However, most prefer to complement their men's senator outfits with Ankara or lace dresses. Here are the latest styles for couples:

White Agbada with off-shoulder mermaid dresses

White Agbada with off-shoulder mermaid dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

White Agbada with off-shoulder mermaid dresses are the cutest outfits you could ever wear to any event. Therefore, announce your arrival in style with these attires and serve fellow guests power couple goals.

Red senator attires and dresses

Red senator attires and dresses. Photo: @Collins Designers, @Ak's RealFantasy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Red is the best color for a loving and bold couple. These ladies wear red lace dresses and traditional/modern jewelry to complement their men's red senator outfits. In addition, their men have traditional hats and walking sticks.

Blue Agbada outfit with lace or Ankara dress

Blue Agbada outfit with lace or Ankara dress. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The men are in blue Agbada outfits feel while the women are in glamorous dresses. One is wearing a blue pencil dress with laces on the shoulders and sleeves, while the other is in a lovely off-shoulder kente dress with layers flowing from the knee section.

Purple senator style with matching kente dresses

Purple senator style with matching kente dresses. Photo: @prim2cremeevents, @Simple Fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The purple senator outfits and kente dresses are well coordinated for a traditional wedding. Since purple is a color of royalty, there is no better way of honoring your big day than having it as your theme color.

Peach or pink senator designs and traditional lace dress

Peach or pink senator designs and traditional lace dress. Photo: @FashiondesignCoast, @Fashion Trends Plus- FTP (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since peach and pink go well with white, look no further when choosing themes color for your senator outfits and traditional lace dresses. The couple can wear senator-styled outfits if she does not want a dress. Moreover, accessorize your looks with beaded necklaces and bangles.

Maroon senator styles with matching native lace dresses

Maroon senator styles with matching native lace dresses. Photo: @Ak's RealFantasy, @bbcnewspidgin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maroon senator styles with matching red or peach lace dresses make a couple the party's spotlight. People might forget your names but will always remember your outfits. Rock the African princess or queen style by accessorizing the attires with traditional beaded jewelry.

Black and white senator styles with off-shoulder pencil dresses

Black and white senator styles with off-shoulder pencil dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Try out different looks every month. Black and white senator styles with off-shoulder pencil dresses should be on the top of your list of kente outfits to buy this month. Wearing headpieces and carrying walking sticks add fun to the outfits.

Blue and peach senator styles with beautiful mermaid dresses

Blue and peach senator styles with beautiful mermaid dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Show off your incredible sense of fashion by rocking blue or peach senator styles with beautiful mermaid dresses to the upcoming event. Your loyal friends and family members can't wait to see you two boldly showing off your love for one another through your dress.

Blue and white senator designs with cute Ankara/lace dress

Blue and white senator designs with cute Ankara/lace dress. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pair his blue or white senator designs with cute Ankara dresses or the latest lace outfits. Every man dreams of having a woman who can dress to kill. He silently takes pride in the praises people shower upon his wife.

Red and green senator designs with matching dresses

Red and green senator designs with matching dresses. Photo: @ankaracouplestyles, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Explore varieties of red or green senator designs with matching dresses to find out what makes you happy. Since a happy couple can attain the best things in life, do not ignore little things like matching your outfits. If these outfits make you happy, have several of them in your closet.

African couple wedding outfits

Instill the value of African culture to the world by wearing traditional attires more often. Other communities will love the things you cherish about your community. These are the latest styles for couples:

Traditional kente wedding attires

Traditional kente wedding attires. Photo: @viralrocom, @Simple Fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Traditional weddings hit different when the bride and groom don native kente wedding attires. Add more cultural dressing ideas to your design but remember to be as simple as possible. Adding more than enough ideas might ruin the outfits.

Native wedding attires

Native wedding attires. Photo: @Freddy Marc Agency, @QSCouture.Fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Choose the best native wedding attires for yourselves and leave no room for regrets. Instead, celebrate your day with the best attires you can afford because these memories will live with your forever. You are even allowed to deviate from the usually native wedding dresses and wear an Ankara jumpsuit to your wedding.

There are countless latest Ankara styles for couples to choose from. Since some suit young people more than the elderly couples, choose the age and event-appropriate attires whenever you are in Africa because most people across the continent are conservative and cautious of their dressing.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian fashion dresses: Top trending

Yen.com.gh also shared images of cute Ghanaian fashion dresses. They are among the world's best African-themed attires for official, casual, and causal-official occasions.

They come in different prints, fabrics, and designs suitable for people of all races, ages, gender, body shapes, and complexions. These unique attires will stir jealousy in your fake friends' hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh