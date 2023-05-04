Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Stonebwoy's album launch

She wore a figure-hugging jumpsuit showing her flawless skin and beautiful tattoos in the trending pictures

Fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle for the trending event

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked stunning jumpsuit at Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album launch. The serial entrepreneur wore a spaghetti strap and cutout ensemble for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin flaunted her cleavage in the round-neck outfit while posing for the photoshoot. The fashion entrepreneur wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle that perfectly matched her look.

The award-winning actress looked classy in unique gold earrings and styled her look with an expensive pink Medusa small bag. She completed her look with pink pumps.

Dr Louisa Ansong, others compliment Salma Mumin's look to Stonebwoy's album launch

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's elegant looks.

Dr Louisa stated:

Hey cutie!

Mimiandani Michaels stated:

Looking Lush❤️❤️

Addori Tanaa stated:

Am obsessed @salmamumin

abigailsam61 stated:

I love ur clothes and hair

Berla Mundi stated:

Stunning woman

viviangertrude37 stated:

Looks gorgeous and lovely❤

Wishes blogger stated:

Your mom foin come to challenge me ❤️❤️

jamesgardinergh

Black is beautiful! ❤️

