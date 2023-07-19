The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful have introduced the 32 women competing for the crown, cash, and car on social media

The gorgeous women were allowed to introduce themselves in a short video ahead of the main show on Sunday

Some social media users have commented on the videos circulating online as the young women slayed in African print outfits

The preliminary stage of the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant is underway as two contestants from each region compete against each other during the 16 weeks eviction show.

This is the first time the organisers have selected two ladies from each region for the public to decide who will win the cash, car, and crown.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the 32 contestants who wore stunning African print ensembles as they introduced themselves to Ghanaians.

Oti Region representatives

Abigail Amoah, known by her stage name Olila, and Priscilla Akosua Ayimen, looked gorgeous as they represented their region. The beautiful ladies wore stylish short skirts for the video.

Watch the video below:

Central Region representatives

The first contestant Hannah Twumwaa Aikins wore a short sleeve white top and an African print skirt. She completed her look with a shoulder-length afro hairstyle.

The second contestant Wendy Nana Yaa Bamford dazzled in a ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup look.

Volta Region representatives

Magdalene Selorm flaunted her smooth legs in a short skirt as she modelled in white platform shoes after her presentation.

Precious Dzifa Akoto slayed in a short sleeve top and stylish African print trousers for the introduction segment.

Watch the video below:

Western North Region representatives

Fashionista Benewaa from Bibiani turned heads with her curly hairstyle and an African print pencil skirt. Maame Mae looked stunning in a tulle African print hairstyle and ponytail hairstyle in this video.

Western Region representatives

The gorgeous ladies wore matching African print skirt designs. Serwaa showed off her professional modelling skills while Sikapa rocked classy strappy high heels.

Greater Accra Region representatives

Naa Aryeley wowed the audience with her positive vibes, and Adjorkor impressed them with her beauty and charm.

Watch the video below:

Eastern Region representatives

Akua Hamilton stood out with her hairstyle and African print headband as she spoke eloquently during her presentation. Obaa looked fabulous in a simple ponytail hairstyle and African print pants.

Bono Region representatives

Kwatemaa from Sunyani eluded confidence as she strutted in shiny pointed high heels. Afua looked calm as she introduced herself to the audience.

Watch the video below:

Ahafo Region representatives

The curvy, plus-size lady Takyiwaa spoke bravely as she addressed the crowd. In this video, Amoanimaa rocked a short hairstyle and a skintight African print skirt.

Bono East representatives

Amoeba looked elegant in an afro ponytail with beautiful earrings, which matched her skirt, with side ruffles. Ohemaa, a style influencer impressed with her cat-walking skills and flawless makeup.

Watch the video below:

Ashanti Region Representatives

Boafowaa glammed up for the occasion with her glittering makeup look, while Eboo left her fans stunned with her hairstyle and flawlessly laid baby hair.

Watch the video below:

Savannah Region representatives

Titiaka from Damango wore a long elegant African braids hairstyle, and Alela looked impeccable in her curly ponytail hairstyle.

North East Region representatives

Beauty goddess Wunie looked splendid in a form-fitting outfit, and Lom stood out with her coloured hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Upper West Region representatives

Sung-Suma spoke confidently in English and her local dialect and won the admiration of her fans with her effortlessly chic look.

Nuo looked fabulous in mix-and-match African print pants for her presentation.

Upper East Region representatives

Nige dressed stylishly in a spaghetti strap top and skintight skirt, and Hama slayed in a smart hairstyle.

Northern Region representatives

Nurah and Basi looked very fashionable in their outfits and hairstyle for their presentations.

Watch the video below:

