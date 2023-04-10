The stunning daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Chief Protocol celebrated her 40th birthday on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023

The fashionista wore different dresses, hairstyles and sleek makeup for the lovely pre-birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian personalities including the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie Barima Osei Mensah, were present at the event

Ghanaian personality Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene has set a high standard for celebrities whose birthdays fall in April.

The gorgeous mother and wife wore ten custom-made dresses by different Ghanaian designers for her lavish birthday party on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene and Ghanaian musician Akwaboah looking elegant in the photos. Source: @innolens

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene looks stunning in a red gown

The gorgeous fashionista looked breathtaking in a red sleeveless dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene looks elegant in a shiny dress

The 40-year-old looked fabulous in a unique brocade fabric off-shoulder dress and long straight coloured hairstyle. She looked classy in flawless makeup as she posed for the photoshoot.

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene looks ravishing in a white dress

The curvy birthday celebrant slayed in a white beaded dress with a puff sleeve. She wore another gorgeous hairstyle and gold earrings while showing her impressive dance moves.

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene turns heads in a sculptural dress

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene wore a magnificent sculptural dress during her 40th birthday reception over the weekend. She looked very stylised in the white lace dress and smooth makeup.

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene looks classy in a green beaded dress

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah performed at the star-studded event with the wealthy husband of Anita Sefa Boakye in attendance.

The birthday celebrant looked glamorous in a custom-made green dress with beaded straps in the viral video.

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene wows guests with white tulle dress

Nana Akua Afriyie Sarhene impressed fashion lovers with her white tulle floor-sweeping dress for the lavish birthday party.

Watch the video from the Easter Sunday Thanksgiving service

Watch the video from the Easter Sunday Birthday Brunch

