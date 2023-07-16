Ghanaian couple Gideon Kojo Boakye and his beautiful bride Lupita are trending with their fashionable wedding ensemble

The bride, who is also a style influencer and model, looked splendid in glittering outfits for the multi-day ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the bride's remarkable bridal look for the outdoor event

Ghanaian actor Gideon Kojo Boakye famous for his role in Gold Coast Lounge, now showing on Netflix, married a gorgeous bride over the weekend.

Ghanaian bride, Lupita slays in glittering gowns and elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @alba_experience

The perfect couple with a high fashion sense tied the knot in a beautiful garden wedding with glamourous decor that is trending on social media.

Ghanaian bride Lupita looks impeccable in a kente gown

The radiant bride Lupita looked splendid in a beaded turtleneck kente gown and an emerald earring that matched her outfit's and bridal fan's colours.

Ghanaian bride Lupita slays in a hand-beaded bridal robe

The melanin bride Grace Afya Sarfo popularly called Lupita, looked stunning with and without makeup for her bridal fitting session. She wore a see-through lace gown that glittered as she posed in the beautiful video.

Ghanaian bride Lupita looked ravishing in a flawless makeup look

The gorgeous bride Lupita opted for smooth bridal makeup that blended smoothly with her dark skin. She wore a frontal short hairstyle with an exquisite bridal hairpin that matched her shiny earrings.

Ghanaian bride looks magnificent in a glittering lace gown

The classy bride Lupita walked down the aisle in a beautiful, timeless dress with a unique corseted design. The highly fashionable bride wore a matching shiny veil to complete her look.

Ghanaian couple Kojo and Lupita look stunning together

The top actor Kojo wore a black tailored-made suit for the white wedding while posing with his gorgeous wife.

Ghanaian bride Lupita looks sporty in a stylish blazer

The fashionista Lupita wore an elegant blazer and shorts styled with white Prada boots.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Lupita's elegant wedding dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

abena_.x stated:

The most beautiful gown I've seen❤️

Trineebabs stated:

Her wedding dress is a blessing to behold!!!!!

heras_dreadlocks stated:

The designer and the team who put this dress together deserve an Oscar❤️❤️❤️❤️. Everything is on point, and the colour combination is perfect for her skin tone.

ms_adwoaabrefi stated:

The gown is very pretty!!❤️

the_akinlamiblessing stated:

That dress! The train!!!!!

fabadore_lace stated:

Stunning

iamabenapapokuaa stated:

So beautiful ❤️

gracefully_br9ken stated:

Her skin Her dress

ekua_tt stated:

Her skin

events_by_selasi stated:

Lovely gown

softspotwigs_and_beauty stated:

@thelmatayofficial nailed this dress❤️❤️❤️

