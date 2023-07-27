An old photo of the KNUST SRC president-elect for the 2023/2024 academic year has gone viral on social media

The talented student with an impressive track record looked elegant in a beautiful outfit as she posted with the First Lady of Ghana and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's wife, Lady Julia

Some social media users have commented on the iconic photo that was shot in 2022

The KNUST SRC president-elect for the 2023/2024 academic year, Yvonne Adobea Osei, has shared a photo of herself, the First Lady of Ghana and Lady Julia Osei Tutu on Instagram.

The young politician looked classy in a white long-sleeve shirt and perfect-fit pants at a program at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Her Excellency the First of Ghana, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, looked regal in a two-piece African print ensemble styled with beautiful earrings and a black leather wristwatch.

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, looked ethereal in a stunning African print outfit with unique patterns.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Osei Adobea's old photo posted on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sofia_valerie_gemini stated:

Cute

am_sammy_rich stated:

The future is bright❤

mame_pokuah stated:

Greatness Within

Newsymartin stated:

That is a lovely shot .

appiah_k._stephen stated:

You are a very hard-working lady. Keep it up

bakuaremiyaw8693 stated:

Adobea ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Theophilus. Akafari stated:

What a day you had with subeautifulful personalities.

Adwoah. Ansah stated:

Three great women of Ghana in one picture❗

Ericaewurabena stated:

Awwwn....soo cute

Yvonne Osei Adobea and French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé

The new KNUST SRC president-elect Yvonne Osei Adobea looked stunning in a red dress while handing out with Her Excellency the Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé at Local NUGS General Assembly event held at the Alliance Français

