A video of Yvonne Osei Adobea thanking students after her victory in the KNUST SRC elections has gone viral

She and her running mate were seen interacting with students as a show of appreciation after emerging as winners

Netizens who saw the video congratulated her on her victory in the elections

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

It was joy and excitement for most students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) when it was announced that Yvonne Adobea Osei had emerged as the SRC president-elect for the for 2023/2024 academic year.

Out of the six candidates who vied for the position, the old student of Serwaa Nyarko Senior High School pulled 8282 votes representing 37.37 per cent to emerge as KNUST SRC President.

Yvonne Osei Adobea thanks KNUST students Photo credit:@funghanaonline/TiKTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Yvonne Adobea and her running mate, in a show of appreciation, took to the streets of the university in a sunroof vehicle to thank students for believing in their vision and for giving them the opportunity to serve.

The students on their part gave them a rousing welcome as they cheered them on.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 100,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate Yvonne Osei Adobea for her victory

Netizens who saw the video congratulated Yvonne Osei Adobea and her running mate on the victory in the SRC election.

Nene_Nart22 stated:

Kudos guys. She seems to have more men supporters than women.

Memphisbleeks reacted:

When guys give power to women, we become so happy. Sis serve them good

Bright Cobbah replied:

Knust yes buh other universities got same some years back and hmmmm let see how this one runs the administration

Akorfa Daniella stated:

@phenomenal_rose awww this is beautiful

Efia February remarked

When men support you it’s all love, I remember when I was aspiring for a prefect in shs,I had only men supporting me and I won hands down congrats

Man predicted female will become KNUST SRC president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man got his predictions right about the recent Student Representative Council (SRC) elections of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a tweet dated September 5, 2018, Aaron R.E was emphatic that in 2023, KNUST would have a female as its SRC president.

He urged netizens to remember his tweet when his prediction is fulfilled.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh