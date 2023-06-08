A stunning white woman with high fashion has gone viral at a lavish Ghanaian wedding

The wealthy couple and other bridesmaids cheered her on while she exhibited her unique dance moves

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding dance videos trending on Instagram

A Ghanaian couple, Emmanuel and Irene, are among the wealthy couples who exchange wedding presents before their nuptials.

The couple's friends, bridesmaids and groomsmen have one thing in common. They are good dancers with positive vibes.

Ghanaian couple Emmanuel and Irene look extremely happy in this photo. Photo credit: @Osei_douglas_weddings

The bride receives a diamond bracelet ahead of the white wedding

Ghanaian bride Irene, looked ravishing in a gold lace bridal robe for her photoshoot session and exchange of gift with the groom.

She received an expensive diamond bracelet ahead of the church wedding.

Ghanaian bride Irene appreciates the support of her bridesmaids

The pretty Ghanaian bride Irene is among the few brides who opted for a loose off-shoulder lace white gown for their church wedding.

She slayed in a simple frontal hairstyle and elegant makeup. Her bridesmaids also wore matching beaded flared dresses and classy shoes.

Ghanaian couple Emmanuel and Irene look stunning together in fantastic looks.

The adorable couple Emmanuel and Irene made a good impression with their fashionable looks for the wedding reception.

The bride flaunted her legs in a gold dress and styled her hair to elevate her look. The groom looked dashing in a white jacket, black trousers and shoes for the private event.

Pretty bridesmaid dances to Rema's Calm Down in a beautiful video

The curvy lady and bridesmaid won the wedding guests' attention with her dance moves in the viral video.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful Ghanaian wedding dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Danymac stated:

She understood the assignment and she was wearing that dress.

Selorm Sleek stated:

She looks adorable dancing

sassi712 stated:

I love the dress and bussing moves too!

nessalynoxx7 stated:

She looks gorgeous ❤️

Whites anddoxa stated:

E for effort

oh_heyuitsme stated:

She’s so so so beautiful

