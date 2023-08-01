Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Stuns In Beaded Ball Gown, Netizens Laud Designer For Making Perfect Outfits
- Ghanaian bride Ohemaa and her good-looking husband Thomas Addy are trending with their stunning wedding outfits
- The plus-size bride turned heads as she snatched her waist in corseted dresses and elegant hairstyles for the multi-day wedding ceremony
- Some social media users have complimented the bride's designers for using the right measurements to design her stylish outfits
Ghanaian bride Ohemaa has become the talk of social media after videos of her magnificent wedding dresses were shared online.
The plus-size bride made splendid sartorial choices for her lavish wedding as she married her love in a grandiose ceremony.
The beautiful couple rocked elegant outfits for their traditional wedding
Adorable Ghanaian couple Thomas Addy and Ohemaa looked ethereal in custom-made outfits for their traditional wedding ceremony.
The gorgeous bride looked classy in a Kente dress, and the groom wore a three-piece kaftan styled with black Valentino Garravani half shoes.
Ghanaian couple Ohemaa and her bridesmaid dance to Unavailable by Davido
The energetic bride Ohemaa looked fabulous in a silky bridal robe with fur sleeveless while rocking her elegant tiara after her makeup transformation.
In a viral video, she was seen dancing to Davido's Unavailable song with her pretty bridesmaids, who slayed in classy robes.
Ghanaian couple Ohemaa and Thomas Addy rock expensive white ensembles for their white wedding
The happy Ghanaian bride Ohemaa looked exquisite in a V-shaped beaded long-sleeve gown for the white wedding.
She stunned in flawless makeup and classy drop earrings that matched the details in her flamboyant ball gown as she danced to Terminator by King Promise.
The groom wore an all-white tailor-made suit and white leather shoes for the trending event.
Meet the final 16 ladies contesting in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant after a week of public voting
Ghanaian bride Ohemaa slays in a shiny brocade dress
The sassy bride Ohemaa wore a corseted brocade dress with a thigh-high cut for the white wedding reception.
Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
grayhairedhottie_ stated:
Beautiful bride. Perfect dress and a team of handlers to make sure she looks exquisite.
Hadecrystl stated:
She bodied the wedding dress❤️❤️
rebeccabukola_ stated:
She looks so gorgeous in the dress
susan_5686_campbell_ stated:
So beautiful she’s blessed and highly favoured
costaricabridalmakeup stated:
Yes! Beautiful all the way around, she also looked beautiful in her wedding dress
grayhairedhottie_ stated:
Beautiful! #EnjoyTheJourney ❤️
mz_clvia stated:
Y’all find it hard to believe, but he might be the richer person and is deeply in love with her entire being. As In madly ….
evlore_love stated:
He likes what he likes
Plus-size Ghanaian bride ties the knot in a stylish cleavage-baring kente gown and elegant hairstyle
oseik14 stated:
This guy gonna have fun and enjoy marriage and life
iamchika14 stated:
God will grant you long life and good health, bro,
